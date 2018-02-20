Mike Groh to be next Eagles offensive coordinator

Around the NFL

The Eagles have pinpointed a new offensive coordinator.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that in-house assistant Mike Groh has been chosen to fill the void left by Frank Reich, according to a source with knowledge of the team's plans. Reich departed last week to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Garafolo was told that play-calling duties will remain with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, who opted to promote Groh -- formerly the team's receivers aide -- over running backs coach Duce Staley.

Groh has served as an NFL assistant since 2013 after spending a decade-plus at the collegiate level. He operated as Virginia's offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2008 before stops with Alabama and Louisville. Groh also worked for the Bears and Rams before joining the Eagles last offseason.

Philadelphia lost both Reich and talented quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo in the wake of the team's Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

There was speculation the Eagles might go coordinator-free next season, but Groh's new role will allow the 46-year-old assistant added responsibility in weekly game-plan formation.

With Pederson calling the plays, though, Philly's offense is bound to mirror last year's beastly attack. Don't expect much to change.

