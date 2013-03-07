Mike Grant is Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

As part of his nomination, Grant wrote of his responsibility as a coach: "You have to make great decisions. We talk about thoughtfully deciding who you are going to run with in your group of friends. What is your story going to be when you are done here? Will people think of you as an outstanding person or as someone who never achieved what they could have? We provide support through our school and coaches for kids struggling with family issues and let them know that they have a family here with our football team that will have their back!" Grant coached San Francisco 49ers OT Carter Bykowski along with former NFL players Joe Foreman and Mark Levoir.