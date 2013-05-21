Mike Goodson to plead not guilty to all charges, lawyer says

New York Jets running back Mike Goodson will plead not guilty to weapon and drug charges stemming from last week's arrest in New Jersey, his attorney told Seth Walder of the New York Daily News on Tuesday.
Goodson will enter the plea at his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday. He could face up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.
Goodson's lawyer, Tony Fusco, told the Daily News he's confident Goodson can prove the most serious charge -- unlawful possession of a gun -- is false.
"We're confident we're going to be able to show (the gun) wasn't his," Fusco told the Daily News, which also reported that Goodson has informed the Jets the gun wasn't his.
Goodson was arrested Friday in New Jersey after state police said he and Garant Evans, 31, of Roselle, N.J. were found possibly intoxicated inside an SUV stopped on the interstate with marijuana and a loaded gun inside.
The unlawful possession of a gun charge was the most serious, but far from the only issue facing Goodson. He also was charged possession of a loaded handgun, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of marijuana (under 50 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.