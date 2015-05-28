Around the NFL

Mike Glennon 'happy' in Tampa, won't ask for trade

Published: May 28, 2015 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Glennon is no longer the quarterback of tomorrow in Tampa Bay, but the third-year Bucs passer insists he won't ask for a trade before the season.

"I love it here in Tampa and this has been my home the last two years and I am happy to be here," Glennon said Thursday, per PewterReport.com. "I am happy to have (offensive coordinator) Dirk (Koetter) around and I feel like I am going to learn a lot from him and continue to grow as a player and I have always wanted to be here in Tampa."

The drafting of Florida State's Jameis Winston with the top overall pick ensures that Glennon rides into camp as an afterthought under center. Coach Lovie Smith put Glennon in a similar position last offseason when he handed the starting gig to Josh McCown long before Week 1.

With 29 touchdown passes in 19 games, though, Glennon has flashed moments of strong play at the pro level. His size and big arm have made the former third-rounder the talk of trade buzz for two straight offseasons. Still, teams like the Bills, Browns, Jets and Titans all looked elsewhere for help at the position.

Glennon said he plans to prepare as the starter, but went out of his way to praise Winston, saying "he is a sharp kid, he is intelligent, he throws the ball well."

We might still see Glennon as potential trade bait if it weren't so late in the offseason -- and if the Bucs had more than a human being named Seth Lobato behind him. Teams with rookie quarterbacks need a solid backup and Glennon brings more to the table than most No. 2s league-wide, maybe some starters, too.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

