Around the NFL

Mike Glennon getting 3-year deal with Chicago Bears

Published: Mar 09, 2017 at 10:38 AM

The marriage between Mike Glennon and the Chicago Bears has been sealed.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially joined the Bears on a three-year deal Friday, the team announced. His contract includes $18.5 million in guarantees, sources informed of the deal told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported he expects the Bears to still select a quarterback as well, making Glennon a bridge quarterback in an ideal world.

As a result of adding Glennon, the Bears have parted ways with Jay Cutler.

As we've said before, this is potentially a good deal for the Bears. They are not getting trapped into a lengthy contract and have the 23rd highest average per year money devoted to their starting quarterback. While Brian Hoyer devotees will suggest that he, or a similar veteran quarterback, could have been a cheaper option as a bridge starter, think of the extra money going to upside. Glennon is just 27 years old and has a season's worth of starts under his belt already. In 18 career games, he has thrown for 4,100 yards, 30 touchdowns and 15 picks at a 60 percent clip.

This contract has been subject to much speculation and hysteria this offseason, but the truth is that $14.5 million is what the market dictates. FormerTexans quarterback Brock Osweiler is averaging $18 million per season on his four-year, $72 million deal under similar circumstances. Should the production on the field be similar, the Bears got off easy.

Glennon enters a situation where he can succeed. The Bears' offensive line is building toward one of the stronger units in football and their rookie star running back Jordan Howard is one of the more exciting players to pair with out of the gate. This offseason finds Chicago with deep pockets in free agency and enough time to get Glennon a few receivers who can make his life easier. For now, there is reason for the most cautious type of optimism.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh's Jets drop to 7-8 after fourth straight loss: 'It's not about playoffs right now'

Following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said his club would "see these guys again." However, after Gang Green lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, falling 19-3 to Jacksonville at home, Saleh's tune changed.

news

Evan Engram shines in return to MetLife Stadium in Jaguars' win over Jets

Evan Engram spent his first five seasons playing home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants. However, the tight end never had a game like Thursday night in East Rutherford.

news

Bengals clinch second straight playoff bid following Jets' loss to Jaguars

The Bengals clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defeat of the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence and Co. found success on both sides of the field, as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh says 'we haven't seen the last of' Zach Wilson despite Thursday night benching

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler on Thursday night, but coach Robert Saleh said this did not mark the end of the quarterback's season.

news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets on Thursday night.

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offers tickets, pregame sideline passes to fan heckled at Raiders game

After seeing New England fan Jerry Edmond go through a rough experience at his first NFL game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered him tickets and pregame sideline passes for Saturday's game against the Bengals.

news

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to miss Titans' Week 16 game vs. Texans; Malik Willis to start at QB

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury will prevent him from playing against Houston on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday. Malik Willis is expected to start in Tannehill's place.

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot) to play Saturday vs. Saints

Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, and his backfield mate Kareem Hunt will also suit up in what could potentially be his final home game with Cleveland.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to make third straight start Saturday vs. Falcons with Lamar Jackson (knee) out

Despite being limited during the week with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

news

Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 season debut Saturday vs. 49ers

Chase Young's long-awaited return is here. The Washington Commanders edge rusher will make his 2022 debut on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE