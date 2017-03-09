Mike Glennon getting 3-year deal with Chicago Bears

As we've said before, this is potentially a good deal for the Bears. They are not getting trapped into a lengthy contract and have the 23rd highest average per year money devoted to their starting quarterback. While Brian Hoyer devotees will suggest that he, or a similar veteran quarterback, could have been a cheaper option as a bridge starter, think of the extra money going to upside. Glennon is just 27 years old and has a season's worth of starts under his belt already. In 18 career games, he has thrown for 4,100 yards, 30 touchdowns and 15 picks at a 60 percent clip.