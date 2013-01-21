Mike Glennon, Ezekiel Ansah among hot Senior Bowl prospects

1) Mike Glennon, QB, N.C. State: The lack of star power at the quarterback position has opened up the competition for the No. 1 spot on several draft boards across the NFL. Glennon is arguably the most talented drop-back passer available in the 2013 NFL Draft, but concerns about his mobility and overall athleticism have scouts worried about his effectiveness at the next level. In addition, Glennon has shown questionable judgment while under pressure in the pocket, leading to turnovers and negative plays at inopportune moments. Despite his immense talent and potential, scouts are uncertain about his ability to play "winning football." Glennon's play this week could provide a lot of answers about his capacity to develop into a franchise quarterback.