Mike Glennon could possibly land with Bears or Jets

Published: Mar 01, 2017 at 08:47 AM
Marc Sessler

Asked about his backup quarterback on Wednesday, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told reporters: "We'd love to have Mike (Glennon) back in a perfect scenario."

Don't plan on it. Set to hit free agency next month, Glennon already has a pair of teams zeroing in on his services.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that both the Jets and Bears have emerged as potential landing spots for the fifth-year passer.

Chattered about for years as an offseason trade target, Glennon has all but vanished off the radar since Tampa Bay drafted quarterback Jameis Winston.

The 2013 third-round pick has thrown just 11 passes over the past two seasons after tallying 18 starts over his first two campaigns with the Bucs.

An extra-tall specimen at 6-foot-7, Glennon offers teams a strong arm and moments of promise on film. He's far from perfect, but his rash of starts also came behind a Tampa line that doubled as a comprehensive train wreck before Winston arrived.

The Bears and Jets make sense as potential suitors: Chicago is certain to part ways with Jay Cutler, while two of last year's arms -- Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley -- are set to become free agents. New York, meanwhile, could use a veteran ahead of Bryce Petty and the tucked-away Christian Hackenberg.

With the Bears picking at No. 3 and the Jets at No. 6, it makes sense to mine the veteran free-agent heap unless either franchise is truly in love with one of this year's signal-calling draft prospects.

With no evolutionary version of Andrew Luck emerging, Glennon has a very real shot to start games for someone, somewhere in 2017.

