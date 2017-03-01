Mike Glennon could possibly land with Bears or Jets

Asked about his backup quarterback on Wednesday, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told reporters: "We'd love to have Mike (Glennon) back in a perfect scenario."
Don't plan on it. Set to hit free agency next month, Glennon already has a pair of teams zeroing in on his services.
Chattered about for years as an offseason trade target, Glennon has all but vanished off the radar since Tampa Bay drafted quarterback Jameis Winston.
The 2013 third-round pick has thrown just 11 passes over the past two seasons after tallying 18 starts over his first two campaigns with the Bucs.
An extra-tall specimen at 6-foot-7, Glennon offers teams a strong arm and moments of promise on film. He's far from perfect, but his rash of starts also came behind a Tampa line that doubled as a comprehensive train wreck before Winston arrived.
The Bears and Jets make sense as potential suitors: Chicago is certain to part ways with Jay Cutler, while two of last year's arms -- Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley -- are set to become free agents. New York, meanwhile, could use a veteran ahead of Bryce Petty and the tucked-away Christian Hackenberg.
With no evolutionary version of Andrew Luck emerging, Glennon has a very real shot to start games for someone, somewhere in 2017.