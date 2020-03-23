Around the NFL

Mike Evans: 'It's surreal' to be playing with Tom Brady

Published: Mar 23, 2020 at 01:07 AM
Mike Evans has been a Jameis Winston supporter for years. As questions swirled around the turnover-prone Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback, Evans always publicly displayed faith in his signal-caller.

With the Bucs swapping out Winston for Tom Brady this year, a big change is coming to Tampa. Evans has been mostly silent on social media, but while playing Fortnite on the Twitch live-stream app, the receiver noted how big it is to get the GOAT on his side.

"It's surreal," Evans said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "He's about to be my quarterback, man. I know you don't know football like that, but I've played six years in the NFL, and I haven't been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls."

Evans' assessment is spot on.

For as many numbers as Winston put up in Tampa, he could never help get the Bucs over the hump. Too often, his turnovers were a culprit of those struggles.

The Bucs haven't been to the playoffs since 2007. Brady has won 11 straight division titles in the AFC East.

Despite missing three games in 2019, Evans put up his sixth straight 1,000-plus-yard receiving season to start his career. Winston has been the starter for most of the past five years. With those sorts of numbers and targets coming his way, it's not a surprise that Evans always had his QB's back.

Evans and Chris Godwin represent the best tandem receiver Brady has had in years and are likely one big reason the 42-year-old quarterback signed in Tampa.

Now in his seventh year, Evans hopes Brady can finally help him get to the postseason.

