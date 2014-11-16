Mike Evans dominant in Bucs' easy win over Redskins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed some life Sunday, riding a monster day from rookie Mike Evans to a 27-7 win over the Washington Redskins. Our takeaways:
- Meet Mike Evans, your new frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The wide receiver shredded Washington for seven catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He's the first rookie receiver to have three consecutive games of 100 yards and at least one touchdown since Randy Moss in 1998.
- The Redskins are a deeply flawed team, and Robert Griffin III is part of the problem. The quarterback threw a killer pick six to Johnthan Banks and missed on too many throws, including two deep balls intended for DeSean Jackson. He was also sacked six times behind a very leaky line.
- Josh McCown made Lovie Smith look smart Sunday. The veteran passer hung tough in the pocket and delivered some pretty deep balls to Evans. The pair has legit chemistry that we can assume will be further explored in the season's final weeks.
- The Redskins' offense took a huge hit when left tackle Trent Williamsexited the game in the first quarter with a knee/ankle injury. During the second half, FOX mics picked up one dejected Redskins fan scream, "WE LOST THE ONLY LINEMAN WE HAD!" Good times in D.C.!
- One sequence in the second quarter defined the Redskins' season. It started with a first-and-goal from Tampa Bay's 6-yard line:
And scene.
The "Around The NFL Podcast" is available for download on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.