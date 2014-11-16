Around the NFL

Mike Evans dominant in Bucs' easy win over Redskins

Published: Nov 16, 2014 at 07:58 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed some life Sunday, riding a monster day from rookie Mike Evans to a 27-7 win over the Washington Redskins. Our takeaways:

  1. Meet Mike Evans, your new frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The wide receiver shredded Washington for seven catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He's the first rookie receiver to have three consecutive games of 100 yards and at least one touchdown since Randy Moss in 1998.
  1. The Redskins are a deeply flawed team, and Robert Griffin III is part of the problem. The quarterback threw a killer pick six to Johnthan Banks and missed on too many throws, including two deep balls intended for DeSean Jackson. He was also sacked six times behind a very leaky line.
  1. Josh McCown made Lovie Smith look smart Sunday. The veteran passer hung tough in the pocket and delivered some pretty deep balls to Evans. The pair has legit chemistry that we can assume will be further explored in the season's final weeks.
  1. The Redskins' offense took a huge hit when left tackle Trent Williamsexited the game in the first quarter with a knee/ankle injury. During the second half, FOX mics picked up one dejected Redskins fan scream, "WE LOST THE ONLY LINEMAN WE HAD!" Good times in D.C.!
  1. One sequence in the second quarter defined the Redskins' season. It started with a first-and-goal from Tampa Bay's 6-yard line:

And scene.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is available for download on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'You're witnessing something rare' with Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.
news

Alvin Kamara carries Saints' offense in win over Jets as New Orleans snaps five-game losing streak

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ was not eased into the New Orleans offense after the dynamic running back returned from an injury-induced four-game absence.
news

George Kittle's big day spearheads overtime win over Bengals, puts 49ers in prime playoff position

The key element to the 49ers' win over the Bengals on Sunday was tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, who caught 13 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a TD. Whenever ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ needed a big play, he looked Kittle's way.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appreciates La'el Collins getting ejected for defending QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' La'el Collins was ejected for defending his quarterback in Sunday's win over Washington, and coach Mike McCarthy appreciated sticking up for QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Tom Brady notches 700th career TD pass for walk-off overtime win against Bills

The storybook career of Tom Brady added a few more must-read chapters  - and noteworthy accolades -- on Sunday in a thrilling overtime win over the Bills.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on injured foot: No 'big deal'

﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the Buffalo Bills dropped a second straight nail-biter on Sunday, but his left foot caused as much concern as his team's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Cardinals

NFL.com's Michael Baca provides four things to watch in Monday night's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Patrick Mahomes says Raiders meeting on Chiefs logo pregame provided 'a little more motivation'

The last thing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the Chiefs needed entering a showdown with a division rivalry is more bullentin board material. The Raiders made the mistake of providing them with just that. 
news

Urban Meyer takes aim at internal leaks after Jaguars fall to Titans: 'That's nonsense, that's garbage'

Jacksonville was shut out at Tennessee, 20-0 -- its third 20-point defeat in four weeks and fifth straight loss overall. Much of the conversation afterward, however, was centered on reports of turbulence between Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.
news

Broncos take delay of game penalty to begin game vs. Lions in honor of Demaryius Thomas

Ahead of Sunday's kickoff against the Lions, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to a franchise great gone far too soon.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) returning to action vs. Bengals

San Francisco will have one of the NFL's most versatile offensive threats back on the field Sunday. After missing just one game due to a groin injury, 49ers WR ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ is active to play against the Bengals.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW