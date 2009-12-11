Migraines leave Vikings' Harvin questionable to play vs. Bengals

Published: Dec 11, 2009 at 08:29 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Vikings rookie wide receiver Percy Harvin missed his third consecutive practice with migraine headaches and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vikings coach Brad Childress wouldn't rule out Harvin for the showdown between division leaders, but he wasn't overly confident that the explosive receiver would be able to play.

"It's tough, certainly behind the eight-ball," Childress said.

Harvin, dangerous as a receiver and a kick returner, missed practice time before the San Francisco and Green Bay games earlier this season and responded well in both situations. Besides four catches for 51 yards, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the 49ers, and he had five catches for 84 yards and one touchdown against the Packers.

The Vikings, who can clinch the NFC North with a win and a Green Bay loss at Chicago, have 14 players listed on the injury report -- all but one of them starters.

That includes running back Adrian Peterson (foot/ankle), right tackle Phil Loadholt (shoulder) and left guard Steve Hutchinson (shoulder). All were limited in Friday's practice, as was quarterback Brett Favre because of a coach's decision. Favre, Peterson and Hutchinson are probable for Sunday; Loadholt is questionable.

Childress became irritated with reporters who were asking about the hurt players Friday, referring them to the team's injury report that had yet to be distributed.

"I (expletive) hate to talk about injuries," he said. "You get a report ... OK? That fair?"

Safety Tyrell Johnson missed Friday's practice because of a concussion, his third day in a row on the sideline. He's listed as doubtful, though Childress said, "I'm pretty sure he's out."

If Johnson can't play, rookie Jamarca Sanford likely would make his first NFL start.

Right guard Anthony Herrera, who missed the previous two games with a concussion, had a full practice Friday and is listed as probable.

Having a healthy offensive line will be a key for the Vikings because the Bengals have the league's second-ranked rushing defense and fourth overall defense.

Despite the limited time working together as a group, Loadholt said it shouldn't be a problem.

"We practiced good this week," he said. "We got all the looks we needed. We'll be ready."

Cornerback Antoine Winfield, who has missed six games with a foot injury, was limited in practice and is listed as questionable.

"He did OK," Childress said. "We'll see how it goes."

