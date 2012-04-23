Might Dolphins finally use 1st-round pick on QB?

They could have had Drew Brees in 2001, or Aaron Rodgers in 2005, or Matt Ryan in 2008. All were drafted in the first round after the Dolphins made their pick, and all became Pro Bowl QBs.
Meanwhile, the position remains unsettled in Miami, despite more than a decade of shopping for a franchise quarterback. It's bizarre that while the search has sometimes smacked of desperation, the Dolphins haven't used a first-round pick to select a QB since 1983.
That could change Thursday, when Miami has the No. 8 overall pick. The Dolphins' shrinking fan base will be rooting for general manager Jeff Ireland to take Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill.