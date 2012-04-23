Might Dolphins finally use 1st-round pick on QB?

Published: Apr 23, 2012 at 06:48 AM

MIAMI (AP) - When it comes to quarterbacks, the Miami Dolphins too often pass.

They could have had Drew Brees in 2001, or Aaron Rodgers in 2005, or Matt Ryan in 2008. All were drafted in the first round after the Dolphins made their pick, and all became Pro Bowl QBs.

Meanwhile, the position remains unsettled in Miami, despite more than a decade of shopping for a franchise quarterback. It's bizarre that while the search has sometimes smacked of desperation, the Dolphins haven't used a first-round pick to select a QB since 1983.

That could change Thursday, when Miami has the No. 8 overall pick. The Dolphins' shrinking fan base will be rooting for general manager Jeff Ireland to take Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that James Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

news

2022 AFC win-total projections: Ravens win North; Patriots, Raiders, Steelers miss playoffs

Are the Ravens set to bounce back from their struggles in 2022? Will the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each AFC team.

news

2022 NFC win-total projections: Packers, Buccaneers, Rams continue reign; Eagles take East

Will the Eagles knock the Cowboys out of their divisional throne? Who owns the West between the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each NFC team.

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

Jets QB Zach Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE