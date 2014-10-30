Midseason report: What we were wrong about

I had the Bears as one of my NFC wild-card teams and a top-10 team overall. The continuity on offense and expected defensive improvement looked to be enough to push them to double-digit wins. Instead, the offense has taken a confusing step back. Jay Cutler has taken much of the blame, but he's always been this guy. The offensive line has played worse, especially at tackle. Brandon Marshall's health and Alshon Jeffery's lack of development have hurt. Jared Allen and Lamarr Houston haven't helped enough in the pass rush department. (Although Houston's season-ending ACL tear is a killer.) This is one of the most erratic, unpredictable teams on a week-to-week basis. -- Gregg Rosenthal