Around the NFL

Midseason report: What we were wrong about

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 06:44 AM

The Around The NFL writers are answering some big questions as we hit midseason. In this installment, who were we wrong and most surprised about?

Toby Gerhart and Christine Michael

Our summertime "Making the Leap" list was far from pristine. For my part, I mistakenly touted running backs Toby Gerhartand Christine Michael as superstars-in-waiting. Gerhart has essentially lost his backfield job to a college quarterback, while Michael hasn't shown enough to overtake Robert Turbin. I think we'll see more from Michael down the line, but I banged the table a year too early.

Kansas City Chiefs

Given all the offseason losses and early-season injuries, I expected the Chiefs to crater in a tough AFC West. Instead, following a Week 1 stinker, they've played inspired football. With several winnable games coming up, K.C. remains in the thick of the hunt for a wild-card spot. Alex Smith has done as much as any quarterback with minimal surrounding receiving talent and a poor offensive line. Andy Reid continues to maximize the talent on his roster. -- Kevin Patra

Drew Brees authoring a historic quarterback season

I predicted several times on the Around The NFL Podcast and in print that Brees would not only post a career year but join Peyton Manning (2004, 2013), Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) by turning in an outlier season for the ages. It didn't take long to realize that forecast didn't have a chance of panning out. Brees' pocket presence, decision-making and ability to make plays down the field all fell short of what we have come to expect from him in New Orleans. If the August oblique injury lingered into this season, last Sunday's performance is a promising sign that he's finally at peak strength. --Chris Wesseling

Lovie Smith and the Buccaneers

Though Smith is a good enough coach to get things turned around, we also thought he was a good enough coach to transform a massively talented roster to fit the mold of what he's looking for. Now, it looks like Tampa Bay is another two seasons away from reaching the playoffs. The Bucs also appear to be in the middle of a very star-studded fire sale. Before everything goes according to plan, they'll need to develop a franchise passer and mop up some recent drafting mistakes. -- Conor Orr

Rise of the Cowboys

After the first Sunday of the season, the Cowboys were 0-1 and the predictable butt of many an Internet joke. Things have changed. The Cowboys lead the NFC East, and the "triplet" combo of Tony Romo, DeMarco Murray and Dez Bryant -- along with a stellar offensive line -- has made Big D a legit NFC power-player. Adversity was sure to come -- and we got it in the form of Tony Romo's injury and a surprise loss to the Redskins on Monday -- but these Cowboys might have the goods to actually rise to the challenge for once. Imagine that. -- Dan Hanzus

Chicago Bears

I had the Bears as one of my NFC wild-card teams and a top-10 team overall. The continuity on offense and expected defensive improvement looked to be enough to push them to double-digit wins. Instead, the offense has taken a confusing step back. Jay Cutler has taken much of the blame, but he's always been this guy. The offensive line has played worse, especially at tackle. Brandon Marshall's health and Alshon Jeffery's lack of development have hurt. Jared Allen and Lamarr Houston haven't helped enough in the pass rush department. (Although Houston's season-ending ACL tear is a killer.) This is one of the most erratic, unpredictable teams on a week-to-week basis. -- Gregg Rosenthal

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the league at the midway point and previews Saints-Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins signing RT Austin Jackson to three-year, $36 million extension

The Dolphins are signing right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The contract includes a maximum value of $39 million, including $20.7 million in guaranteed money.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) expected to play vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (knee) is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not panicking about finishing strong in 'crazy' season

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not panicking after Kansas City's offense has largely sputtered and talked about the keys to finishing strong. "This league is crazy right now; I mean it's week to week," Reid said.   
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on first-place matchup with Falcons: 'Every game we play from here on out is a playoff game'

In the eyes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, the playoffs are kicking off Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

NFL sends memo to teams regarding conduct of club personnel following 49ers-Eagles sideline incident

Following Sunday's sideline skirmish in the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles game, the league sent a memo to all clubs underscoring that teams' game-day staff must abstain from involving themselves in any game altercations or making physical contact with another team's player. 
news

Week 14 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Week 14 injury reports for all 15 games. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'thankful' ankle injury isn't worse than he thought, feels 'a lot better' 

After being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence feels "a lot better" midweek heading into Week 14.
news

Vikings QB Josh Dobbs to start Sunday vs. Raiders

After a bye week, the Minnesota Vikings plan on starting veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Von Miller to practice, play while facing domestic violence charge

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday that OLB Von Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announces QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday vs. Texans

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy undergoes surgery for acute appendicitis, anticipates coaching Sunday vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday announced Mike McCarthy is undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis Wednesday, but the head coach anticipates being able to coach on Sunday night vs. the Eagles.
news

Panthers to hold training camp in Charlotte

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they will be holding training camp in Charlotte at the team facility. Carolina was one of six NFL teams that conducted training camp away from its facility until the announcement.