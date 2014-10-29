Midseason report: Biggest disappointments

According to The New York Times, coaches are still going for it on fourth down only about five percent of the time. The data, however, is overwhelming when suggesting that coaches need to be more open-minded when it comes to taking risks. Though it is a quick way for a coach to torpedo momentum, it's also just a few successes away from transforming the NFL. Imagine how much more complex and interesting offenses can become if they are thought of in four-down increments throughout the game. Imagine Peyton Manning with more opportunities to throw the football! -- Conor Orr