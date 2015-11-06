Midseason Awards: Bold predictions for rest of season

This shouldn't even be that bold of a prediction. The Raiders, at 4-3, are currently the AFC's No. 5 seed. But when you consider that they haven't been to the playoffs since 2002 and haven't been over .500 this late in the season since 2011, you can see how the branch could be flimsy. Entering the season, most viewed the Raiders a season or two away from competing. Few saw Derek Carr making the incredible leap he has this season. Rookie wideout Amari Cooper has been studly and untacklable in the open field. Michael Crabtree has been reborn as a perfect second-fiddle to Cooper. The offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL for the balance of the season. One thing that leaps off the screen is how fast the Raiders are. They can out-athlete just about anyone on the offensive side of the football. Oakland has morphed into a wildly entertaining team to watch on a weekly basis and have enough playmakers -- and a tiebreaker over the Jets in hand -- to boost them to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. -- Kevin Patra