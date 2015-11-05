Around the NFL

Midseason Awards: Biggest surprises

Published: Nov 05, 2015 at 01:48 AM

We're at the season's midway point, and we'll be handing out midseason superlatives here at Around The NFL all week. Next up: Players and teams who've been the biggest surprises of the season.

Dalton steps up play

We were supposed to have a handle on Andy Dalton by now. He was the good, but never great, NFL quarterback. The flaming-haired signal-caller came into the league a ready-made product with a defined ceiling. He was the prime meridian of NFL quarterbacks: Anyone better than Dalton was a true franchise cornerstone; if you were beneath him you couldn't be considered a long-term solution. It was called The Dalton Scale and it all put the Bengals in a sort of football purgatory. Until this year. Dalton, with no warning, put it all together in his fifth season, eliminating his maddening inconsistency streak and turning into the rock of a 7-0 Bengals team. With two months of MVP-level play, he busted The Dalton Scale of measuring his peers forever. Andy Dalton is a great quarterback. Now that is a surprise. *-- Dan Hanzus *

Breakout Ram

We expected to Todd Gurley to be good, but this good? It's doubtful that even Jeff Fisher could have dreamed Gurley would amass 566 yards in his first four career starts coming off an ACL tear. Now, he's just tearing through the NFL. Gurley leads the NFL with a 6.1 yard-per-carry average and his 115 yards per game are 22.3 yards more than the next closest running back. It's not just that he's churning out yards, it's how he's doing it. Gurley can power over lineman, juke linebackers, leap over tacklers and run away from defensive backs in the open field. He has a run of 48-plus yards in each of his first four starts while becoming the first rookie since at least 1932 to record four straight games with 125-plus rush yards. It doesn't take a film-junkie to see Gurley's greatness. When he has the ball in his hands the rookie is the best player on the field. The start to his career has been unmatched. The rest will be thrilling. Eric Dickerson better watch out. -- *Kevin Patra *

Panthers undefeated at midpoint

To say that the Panthers are coming out of nowhere is ridiculous, but to say that they've arrived sooner than expected is fair. General manager Dave Gettleman has been one of the best in the business for a long time and had a heavy hand in building two world champion Giants teams over the last decade. In Carolina, he's taking the formula into overdrive by pairing three freaky-athletic linebackers with a brutal defensive line that is giving opponents fits. The emergence of Josh Norman at cornerback certainly helps, but this is a true Gettleman team at its core. The Panthers can win in the driving rain, and they can slow down a turf shootout. They are -- most importantly -- built for November and December assuming Cam Newton stays healthy. At some point, they will need to find more of a rhythm in their passing game, and ideally they would have strengthened the backfield if the plan was to stick with a ground and pound, but with Newton evolving at this rate, is anything completely out of the question? -- Conor Orr

CJ2K drinking from fountain of youth

Chris Johnson is a zombie. His career was in the grave after spending the past few seasons throwing his teammates under the bus and failing to make defenders miss in open space. He was signed as an afterthought in mid-August, five months after taking a bullet to the shoulder. Nobody wanted him. Everybody assumed he was washed up, having lost the 4.24 wheels, insane lateral agility and commitment behind his 2,000-yard season a half-decade ago. Now he's second in the NFL in rushing, remaking himself as a more physical, more patient back in an explosive Arizona offense that has already cleared 400 yards as many times this season as it had in the past five years combined. -- Chris Wesseling

Silver and Black are alive

The Raiders are an easy answer here. Why? Look back to what people were saying about this team in August. Comprehensively disregarded, Oakland has seen true growth under center from Derek Carr and boasts a legitimate weapon in Amari Cooper. It's no fluke that the Silver and Black rank eighth in points per game and third-down percentage and ninth in total yards. Khalil Mack also anchors a defense that has improved over last year in scoring, run-stuffing and takeaways. They're far from perfect, but the NFL is a better place when the Raiders are competitive. -- Marc Sessler

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
news

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib 

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after two seasons

The Browns are set to release tight end ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

The Bucs are re-signing WR Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.
news

Falcons to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Titans propose OT rule change that includes two-point conversion option

The NFL will consider two overtime rule changes for the 2022 season submitted by clubs. The more interesting of the two -- submitted by the Titans -- would allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a two-point try.
news

Buccaneers QBs coach: Tom Brady wants 'to make sure we do everything to win it all next year'

In the 40 days ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was "retired," the G.O.A.T. clearly never let his mind wander far from football. So when the QB announced his return to Tampa Bay over the weekend, he had a list of improvements for the coaching staff.
news

Justin Reid on joining Chiefs: It'll be a lot more fun playing with Patrick Mahomes than against him

The idea of playing with the NFL's top young quarterback is not only an incentive for offensive players but defenders as well. Just ask safety ﻿Justin Reid﻿, who agreed to a contract to move from Houston to K.C.
news

Saints signing former Jets safety Marcus Maye to three-year, $28.5M deal

The Saints are signing former New York Jets safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: 'I have no clue what happens next'

Amid reports that Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday to discuss a potential trade, Browns QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ released a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding his uncertainty with the franchise.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW