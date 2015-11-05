Midseason Awards: Biggest surprises

We expected to Todd Gurley to be good, but this good? It's doubtful that even Jeff Fisher could have dreamed Gurley would amass 566 yards in his first four career starts coming off an ACL tear. Now, he's just tearing through the NFL. Gurley leads the NFL with a 6.1 yard-per-carry average and his 115 yards per game are 22.3 yards more than the next closest running back. It's not just that he's churning out yards, it's how he's doing it. Gurley can power over lineman, juke linebackers, leap over tacklers and run away from defensive backs in the open field. He has a run of 48-plus yards in each of his first four starts while becoming the first rookie since at least 1932 to record four straight games with 125-plus rush yards. It doesn't take a film-junkie to see Gurley's greatness. When he has the ball in his hands the rookie is the best player on the field. The start to his career has been unmatched. The rest will be thrilling. Eric Dickerson better watch out. -- *Kevin Patra *