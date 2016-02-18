Around the NFL

Mickey Loomis: Saints will see 'real C.J. Spiller' in 2016

Published: Feb 18, 2016 at 10:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Time to pull C.J. Spiller off the roster bubble in New Orleans.

Speaking Tuesday with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made it clear the team expects the seventh-year running back to make an impact in 2016.

"I think we will see the real C.J. Spiller and we will be able to give him a lot of opportunities to get back to player that he was," Loomis said, per The Times-Picayune. "We are looking for some good things from him. He's a special player when he is right."

After signing with New Orleans last offseason, Spiller gushed over "how he was going to be used," leaving coach Sean Payton to return the compliment, saying last March: "When you watch his film, you think of a lot of things he can do. He's physical, he's the most explosive player on the field a lot of times when you're watching him."

By Week 16, though, Spiller was a healthy scratch before landing on season-ending injured reserve to rest a banged-up knee. The former Bills star played in 13 games in 2015 but never held a major role in the attack after signing a four-year, $16 million deal. Three years removed from his monstrous 1,400-yard rushing campaign, Spiller churned out just 112 yards on the ground.

"I don't know that he was ever quite right health-wise," Loomis told Sirius. "I think it begins with that. I know he worked hard. He had a significant injury. He worked hard at it, his rehab was going along pretty well, we felt good about him in training camp and yet during the course of the season it was never quite right."

We pegged Spiller as a bona fide candidate for release, but the Saints are thinking differently. Hoping to turn his tantalizing potential into a healthy and productive season, Payton and Loomis appear ready to give this enigmatic runner a fresh start in The Big Easy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Nick Sirianni explained the raw emotion he displayed following the Eagles' 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

news

Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes 'the distance,' returns punt for Patriots' 14th straight win over Jets

Patriots rookie Marcus Jones scored a miraculous 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, helping New England overcome a pedestrian offensive day and capture its 14th consecutive victory over the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 11 action.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford evaluated for concussion in loss to Saints; Bryce Perkins finished game at QB

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion against the Saints. Bryce Perkins has entered the game in relief with the Rams trailing.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) active vs. Vikings

Ezekiel Elliott (knee; questionable) is officially active for the Cowboys' Week 11 game against the Vikings.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) is active for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson sets career kick-return TD record with 103-yarder against Bears

The NFL has a new kick-return king. Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new career record on Sunday with his ninth kick return for a touchdown, breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 11 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) active vs. Panthers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is active and will start on Sunday versus the Panthers after missing his most recent practice with an illness.

news

Injury roundup: Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) hopeful to play vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are hopeful to play in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, clearing the final hurdle of an eventful week due to a snowstorm in Western New York.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE