Mick Tingelhoff certainly worthy of Hall of Fame consideration

Respect is a big part of the Tingelhoff legacy. Just ask the running backs for whom he opened holes -- guys who accumulated 13 Pro Bowl nods (an indirect accolade for a man playing on the center of the offensive line). Tingelhoff excelled in an era and a division in which middle linebackers dominated -- and the center often had to get out and block them in space. We're talking about Joe Schmidt, Ray Nitschke and Dick Butkus, some of the very best to ever play their position. Tingelhoff also played at an All-Pro level when defensive tackles like Merlin Olsen and Bob Lilly were wreaking havoc.