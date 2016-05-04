Michael Wilhoite re-signs with San Francisco 49ers

Wilhoite signed a one-year deal to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced on Wednesday.
The middle linebacker was thrusted into a starting role last season after Patrick Willis' retirement. Wilhoite, 29, registered 86 tackles and one interception in 12 games before being sidelined with a season-ending ankle injury. In 2014, he also started for the Niners when All-Pro NaVorro Bowman was out with a knee injury.
Wilhoite figures to be in a position battle with Gerald Hodges for a starting role alongside of Bowman in San Francisco's 3-4 defense. The five-year linebacker has spent his entire career with the 49ers and has 213 tackles and three interceptions in his career.