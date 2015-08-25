Around the NFL

Michael Vick to visit with Pittsburgh Steelers

Published: Aug 25, 2015 at 03:39 AM

Michael Vick said all along that a training camp injury would open a door for him to get back into the NFL.

That may have happened over the weekend.

Vick will be visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. ESPN first reported the development.

His visit may have been caused by an injury to backup quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, who left Sunday's game with a hand injury that will reportedly require surgery.

This seems to be the ideal backup situation for Vick should the Steelers end up signing him. Unlike his short tenure in New York, he will not be forced into an awkward dual role of mentor and top competitor.

» QBs drafted No. 1 overall in modern era power rankings

Ben Roethlisberger is the starter and there will never be a question. Vick can take his time and learn the playbook on the off chance something goes wrong.

For what it's worth, the Steelers starter would support a Vick signing.

In the meantime, Pittsburgh can rest assured -- as much as a team can with a backup -- that there is a capable starter waiting just in case. With a talented cast around him, Vick could make this Steelers offense work.

UPDATE: Vick has indeed signed with the Steelers, according to the team, with Gradkowski being placed on injured reserve.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jordy Nelson's knee injury and gives its winners and losers from Week 2 of the preseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

