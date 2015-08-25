Around the NFL

Michael Vick signs one-year deal with Steelers

Published: Aug 25, 2015 at 12:45 PM

The waiting game is over for Michael Vick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday night that they have signed the veteran quarterback to a one-year contract. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Vick's deal is worth the league minimum, per a source who has seen it. In a corresponding move, the Steelers have placed quarterback Bruce Gradkowski on season-ending injured reserve.

Vick signs with the Steelers on the same day he visited with the team. The 35-year-old veteran spent last season with the New York Jets, where he played sparingly behind starter Geno Smith.

"There's not a throw on the field he can't make from an arm-strength-standpoint, he's a very experienced guy at what he does at this point in his career," said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "And obviously the mobility is still unique even at 35."

This is a much better situation for Vick, who won't encounter any of the drama he faced playing under the spotlight in Gotham. Ben Roethlisberger is the clear-cut starter, and Vick should have the time to get comfortable in a new offense. This isn't the first time the Steelers have flirted with Vick: The team expressed interest in the quarterback after Vick's release from prison in 2009.

Earlier Tuesday, Roethlisberger threw his support behind the move.

"For me, it's about any way, any person, any thing who can help this team," Roethlisberger said. "If that's Michael Vick, then so be it."

Vick came on Pittsburgh's radar after Gradkowski suffered hand and shoulder injuries against the Packers on Sunday. Gradkowski underwent finger surgery on Tuesday, according to the Post-Gazette.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jordy Nelson's knee injury and gives its winners and losers from Week 2 of the preseason.

