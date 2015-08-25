Michael Vick signs one-year deal with Steelers

This is a much better situation for Vick, who won't encounter any of the drama he faced playing under the spotlight in Gotham. Ben Roethlisberger is the clear-cut starter, and Vick should have the time to get comfortable in a new offense. This isn't the first time the Steelers have flirted with Vick: The team expressed interest in the quarterback after Vick's release from prison in 2009.