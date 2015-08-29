Michael Vick shines in first action with Steelers

The veteran promised his faithful fans that he'd spent the offseason fine tuning his craft, and if his first drive with the Pittsburgh Steelers was any proof, it looks like he wasn't joking around.
On his first play from scrimmage, the 34-year-old went for 62 yards on a beautiful touch pass to Martavis Bryant, which set the Steelers up on a second-quarter field-goal drive.
If nothing else, he certainly separated himself from backup Landry Jones early. With high expectations and a wide-open division in 2015, the Steelers aren't taking any chances at quarterback, and at the half, Vick has completed 4 of 5 passes for 106 yards.
Vick's late career has been a fascinating one to follow. While many hoped he would take the reins with the New York Jets, it put the former All-Pro in a precarious situation with mentee Geno Smith. Now, though, his mission statement is clear, and at least for one afternoon he looked pretty darn good.