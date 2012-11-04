Michael Vick says Eagles trying to 'block out' media noise

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Vick puts some of the blame for the Philadelphia Eagles' sluggish start on the media.
The embattled quarterback pointed a finger at the press for its critical approach toward a team on a three-game losing streak entering Monday's game at New Orleans (2-5).
"You guys create a lot of turmoil for us, sometimes," Vick said after Saturday's practice. "It's cool, man. We just got to battle through it. The quieter you all can be, the easier it is for us to concentrate, focus as individuals as a unit, as a team, as an organization."
Vick was on the hot seat after throwing eight interceptions and losing five fumbles in the first six games. He had a turnover-free game in last week's loss to Atlanta. With speculation growing Vick could be benched, coach Andy Reid named him the starter for Monday ... and beyond.
Vick was one of several veterans to speak this week at a players' only meeting. Later in the week, his name surfaced in a report that there was tension between him and the assistant coaches. Vick denied there was trouble and said his relationship with the assistants was never discussed during his one-on-one meeting this week with Reid.
"We are trying to block out everything," Vick said. "We understand that is the nature of this business. We are trying to keep everything as low key and mellow as possible, with all due respect."
Reid said "everybody is on board" with Vick heading into Monday.
"I think Mike is confident," Reid said. "I think he feels pretty good going into this. He's prepared hard for it, so I think he's confident going in."
"You've got to want to get better and you've got to be destined for greatness in this game," Vick said. "And that's everybody individually and that's what makes a collective team effort to win football games."
