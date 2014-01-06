Michael Vick likely moving on from Philadelphia Eagles

Micheal Vick is open to returning to the Eagles as a backup, but he sounded Monday like he's prepared to move on from Philadelphia in search of his own starting job.
Now that coach Chip Kelly is building aroundNick Foles, Vick is eager to test his value as the most attractive quarterback on the free-agent market.
"My desire is to start," Vick said, via Philadelphia Magazine. "I'm 33, I still feel good, and the way I've been able to take care of my body this year, the things that I've learned from, the nutrition aspect of everything, really has given me another jump-start. I feel good, I still know I can play and I'm just confident in what I can do based on what I do every day.
"I feel like I'm built to do this, and just want to continue to keep it going," Vick added. "I'm not finished."
On the off chance that Vick isn't offered an opportunity to compete for a starting job, Kelly will welcome him back to Philly with open arms.