Michael Vick likely moving on from Philadelphia Eagles

Published: Jan 06, 2014 at 01:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Micheal Vick is open to returning to the Eagles as a backup, but he sounded Monday like he's prepared to move on from Philadelphia in search of his own starting job.

Now that coach Chip Kelly is building aroundNick Foles, Vick is eager to test his value as the most attractive quarterback on the free-agent market.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the New Orleans Saints' 26-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles from Wild Card Weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

"My desire is to start," Vick said, via Philadelphia Magazine. "I'm 33, I still feel good, and the way I've been able to take care of my body this year, the things that I've learned from, the nutrition aspect of everything, really has given me another jump-start. I feel good, I still know I can play and I'm just confident in what I can do based on what I do every day.

"I feel like I'm built to do this, and just want to continue to keep it going," Vick added. "I'm not finished."

Vick believes he still can be the same player when he's 38 or 39 years old.

Having gone seven years without finishing a 16-game season, Vick is unlikely to be viewed as more than a stopgap option for a team without an established quarterback. The Raiders, Jets, Texans and Vikings are among the potential fits.

On the off chance that Vick isn't offered an opportunity to compete for a starting job, Kelly will welcome him back to Philly with open arms.

"I love Michael Vick," Kelly said Monday. "That guy is awesome."

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped all the Wild Card Weekend action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore says Dak Prescott not on 'pitch count': 'We're just playing ball at this point'

Another day, another sign of progress for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 's recovery from a shoulder strain. Cowboys trainers are no longer limiting the number of practice throws Prescott can make
news

Move The Sticks: How Much Should Young QBs Play in Preseason?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by looking ahead to Preseason Week 3 and discuss how much teams should play their young quarterbacks this week. 
news

Ravens to trade fifth-round CB Shaun Wade to Patriots for draft picks

Shaun Wade's tumultuous football journey has met another turn, with Baltimore trading the Ohio State alum to the New England Patriots.
news

2021 NFL season: Twelve one-year contracts that will pay off

Can Ryan Fitzpatrick stabilize Washington's offense? Is A.J. Green on the verge of a renaissance in Arizona? Gil Brandt lists 12 one-year contracts that will pay off in the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW