Michael Vick indicted by federal grand jury in dogfighting case

Capsules of the 32 NFL teams as they approach the start of training camps.
OPEN CAMP: July 29, Terre Haute, Ind.
LAST YEAR: Colts became first NFL team to start consecutive seasons 9-0, then used vastly improved defense in playoffs to finally win Super Bowl.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR Anthony Gonzalez, CB Daymeion Hughes, DT Quinn Pitcock.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: CB Jason David, CB Nick Harper, LB Cato June, DT Montae Reagor, RB Dominic Rhodes, WR Brandon Stokley.
CAMP NEEDS: Replacing two starting cornerbacks and June, keeping Bob Sanders healthy and figuring out where Gonzalez fits in.
EXPECTATIONS: Four-time AFC South champs have one goal: winning a second straight Super Bowl. Peyton Manning has most of his supporting cast back on offense, so Indy's success or failure will again be dictated by the defense. If it plays as well as it did in the playoffs, the Colts should contend.