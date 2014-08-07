Michael Vick impressive in Jets debut as N.Y. tops Colts

NOTES: Pagano had no immediate word on the severity of Holmes' injury, saying only that he would have an MRI exam Friday. Other injuries for the Colts: LT Ulrick John (right ankle) and LB Daniel Adongo (biceps). ... Jets RB Chris Ivory (ribs) and WR David Nelson (hand) left, but Ryan said they should be fine. Edds broke a finger on his left hand, but returned. ... Herron finished with 26 yards rushing and led the Colts with six catches for 36 yards.