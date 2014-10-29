Michael Vick: I can't try to play like 24-year-old me

That's not saying much, of course. Smith threw three interceptions in less than a quarter and finished with the dreaded 0.0 passer rating. Vick came on and led the Jets on two touchdown drives, but also threw an interception and fumbled four times (losing two).
Vick will make his first start in more than a year when the Jets visit the Kansas City Chiefson Sunday. The veteran quarterback blamed his trio of turnovers against the Bills on trying to play beyond his limitations.
"I got greedy," he said Wednesday, according to Newsday. "I was trying to play like 24-year-old Mike Vick. You have to play with some type of control."
"He's going to be 50 years old and still be the fastest guy on the field and the best arm on the field," Reid said.
The Jets are 1-7 and going nowhere, so they have no reason to stick with Vick if he struggles. Consider Vick a start-by-start proposition with Smith -- or perhaps even Matt Simms -- waiting in the wings.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the league at the midway point and previews Saints-Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.