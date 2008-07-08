Michael Vick files for bankruptcy protection

Published: Jul 08, 2008 at 03:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -Imprisoned quarterback Michael Vick filed for bankruptcy protection while serving time for federal dogfighting charges, saying he owes between $10 million and $50 million to creditors.

Vick filed Chapter 11 papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newport News on Monday. The seven largest creditors listed in the court papers are owed a total of about $12.8 million.

Vick is serving a 23-month prison sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kan., after pleading guilty last year to bankrolling a dogfighting ring. He was subsequently suspended indefinitely without pay and lost all his major sponsors, including Nike. He also faces state charges related to dogfighting.

The suspended Atlanta Falcons quarterback "will seek to rebuild his life and career" upon his release, according to the filings.

The debt includes part of a signing bonus that the Falcons are seeking to recover.

After the plea on dogfighting charges, the Falcons tried to recover about $20 million in bonuses Vick earned from 2004 to 2007. But a federal judge held that Vick is entitled to keep all but $3.75 million of the money paid to him for playing football through the 2014 season.

According to the filings, Vick's other debts include $4.5 million owed to Richmond-based Joel Enterprises Inc., and $550,0000 owed to Radtke Sports Inc. for breach of contract.

In May, a federal judge ordered Vick to repay about $2.5 million to a Canadian bank for defaulting on a loan. The Royal Bank of Canada had sued Vick in September, arguing his guilty plea to a federal dogfighting charge - and the resulting impact on his career - prevented him from repaying the loan.

A default judgment for $1.08 million also was entered in January against Vick and a business partner in a lawsuit brought by Wachovia Bank over a loan for an Atlanta-area wine shop and restaurant.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW