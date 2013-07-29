Michael Vick continues to fascinate with Philadelphia Eagles

To this point in training camp, just three practices deep as of Sunday night, there's no telling who will win the quarterback job. Vick and Foles have split repetitions with the first-team offense down the middle (just under 50 reps each), while Barkley is getting his own chance with the third-team offense. Vick has looked just fine, showing nothing overly flashy -- but also nothing to suggest he has become a shell of his former self. Foles, meanwhile, has looked perfectly willing to give Vick a run, but he also has yet to do anything to suggest he's a clear favorite.