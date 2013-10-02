Michael Vick continues to be a top-notch starter

M.F.: If you asked me this question back in the preseason, I would have thought you were nuts. But this proves once again just how unpredictable the National Football League (and fantasy football) can be at times. Hoyer, who injured his thumb in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, is expected to start on "Thursday Night Football" against the Bills. After four weeks, Buffalo has allowed an average of over 17 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. On the flip side, Kaepernick faces the Houston Texans -- their defense has allowed an average of just 14 fantasy points per game to signal-callers. Still, I can't see starting Hoyer over Kaepernick at this point. With that said, I would start Philip Rivers, Tony Romo and Terrelle Pryor ahead of the Nevada product this weekend.