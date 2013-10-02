Michael Vick continues to be a top-notch starter

Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
What are your thoughts on Michael Vick? Is it time to give up on him as a viable fantasy starter? - @Gunsch799 (via Twitter)
Michael Fabiano: Not at all. In fact, he's a fantastic option this week against the New York Giants, who have allowed an average of over 22 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in 2013. At his current rate, Vick projects to finish the season with close to 360 fantasy points. That would be around 15 more than Drew Brees recorded in 2012, when he led all players in points. The big concern with Vick is his proneness to injuries, so don't be afraid to sell high on him now if you have another solid option at the quarterback spot.
M.F.: I'm not sure I understand the Ravens' game plan last week -- their offense ran the football nine times against what is a questionable Buffalo Bills defense -- but it's too soon to throw in the towel on Rice. In fact, I would be shocked if the team didn't look to re-establish the run in earnest this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. On a positive note, reports suggest that Rice (hip) came out of last week's game "healthy" and with no setbacks. Unless your backfield is loaded, you're starting the Rutgers product week-in and week-out until further notice.
What are your thoughts on Brian Hoyer? Would you start him over Colin Kaepernick this week? - @McChief1961 (via Twitter)
M.F.: If you asked me this question back in the preseason, I would have thought you were nuts. But this proves once again just how unpredictable the National Football League (and fantasy football) can be at times. Hoyer, who injured his thumb in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, is expected to start on "Thursday Night Football" against the Bills. After four weeks, Buffalo has allowed an average of over 17 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. On the flip side, Kaepernick faces the Houston Texans -- their defense has allowed an average of just 14 fantasy points per game to signal-callers. Still, I can't see starting Hoyer over Kaepernick at this point. With that said, I would start Philip Rivers, Tony Romo and Terrelle Pryor ahead of the Nevada product this weekend.
C.J. Spiller has been terrible this season! Is it time to bench him and start Reggie Bush and Bilal Powell? - K. Mathew (via Facebook)
M.F.: Spiller suffered an injured ankle in last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens, so he's going to be at less than 100 percent in what is a short week against the Browns. When you also consider that Cleveland has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs, it's not out of the question to bench Spiller with Bush and Powell on your roster. In fact, I would advise it.
M.F.: Green has faced two of the tougher cover cornerbacks (Ike Taylor, Joe Haden) in the league over the last three weeks, so it's not surprising that his numbers weren't outstanding. Next on the schedule is another tough matchup against the New England Patriots and CB Aqib Talib, but that doesn't mean you should bench a wideout of Green's caliber. The schedule eases up with games against the Bills and Detroit Lions in the following weeks, however, so now is a good time to buy low on Green if he's on the trade block.
M.F.: Let's start with Brady, who had his best fantasy stat line of the season in a Sunday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Once he has Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola back in the pass attack, you will see Brady's numbers remain more consistent throughout the rest of the 2013 campaign. As for Rivers, he's a strong add off the waiver wire after posting strong numbers in three of his first four games of the season. He also has some great upcoming matchups on the schedule, as Rivers will face the Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars over the next three weeks.
Do you think the addition of Trent Richardson makes Andrew Luck a less desirable fantasy quarterback? - @BFFL_scotter29 (via Twitter)
M.F.: I don't. Luck is among the eight best quarterbacks in the league based on fantasy points after four weeks, and his numbers could have been even better had it not been for, well, bad luck. He had a pair of potential touchdown passes stopped inside the 5-yard line, while a few other scores have been overturned due to penalties and replays. What makes Luck so special is not only his skills as a passer, but his abilities as a runner. After four weeks, he's on pace to rush for over 500 yards. If anything, Richardson is just another weapon in Luck's increasing offensive arsenal.
M.F.:Fantasy owners had to expect this from McFadden, who injured his hamstring in a loss to the Washington Redskins and could be in danger of missing his first game of 2013. When you consider that he has never played in more than 13 games in a single NFL season, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Rashad Jennings is a popular name on the waiver wire. While he isn't that close to McFadden in terms of talent, Jennings is a viable flex starter if McFadden is forced to miss time during the bye weeks. Oakland faces a San Diego Chargers defense that has allowed 13.33 fantasy points per game to running backs.
Which defense(s) look like the biggest sleeper options for Week 5? - @gojets24 (via Twitter)
M.F.: There are quite a few good sleeper defenses to choose from this week, but none is more attractive than the St. Louis Rams based on a nice matchup against Blaine Gabbert and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defenses that have gone up against the Jags have scored an average of 16.25 fantasy points per game, which is second most in the league. The Philadelphia Eagles (at New York Giants), Atlanta Falcons (vs. New York Jets) and Carolina Panthers (at Arizona Cardinals) are also among the top "streaming" options among defensive units in Week 5.
Should I release Terrelle Pryor, or will he be back this week? I need a quarterback to replace Robert Griffin III, who is a on bye week. - P. Nimwell (via Facebook)
M.F.: Barring any setbacks in his return from a concussion, I would retain and start Pryor this week against the San Diego Chargers. The Bolts have been awful against the pass, allowing more fantasy points to quarterbacks than any other team in the entire league. Pryor is still a free agent in a lot of NFL.com leagues for those owners looking for a solid option at the position.
