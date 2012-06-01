Michael Vick annoyed at repeated questions about his game

"I really don't think I need to discuss what type of game I'm going to play. It's going to be what it's going to be. It seems like the questions are becoming repetitive, and I'm tired of answering it because the only thing we can do is wait and see if I'm going to play a more disciplined game," Vick said after the team's OTA on Friday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. "There's not too much more to say or to talk about."