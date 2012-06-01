Michael Vick annoyed at repeated questions about his game

Published: Jun 01, 2012 at 07:34 PM

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick bristled at questions about his style of play on Friday.

"I really don't think I need to discuss what type of game I'm going to play. It's going to be what it's going to be. It seems like the questions are becoming repetitive, and I'm tired of answering it because the only thing we can do is wait and see if I'm going to play a more disciplined game," Vick said after the team's OTA on Friday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. "There's not too much more to say or to talk about."

"There's no reason to keep digging and to [be] talking about it and saying, 'Change your style. Are you holding the ball too long?' I'm over that. That's not the reason, and I think sometimes people make assumptions not really knowing what needs to be done," Vick continued.

Vick missed three games in 2011, but he also played hurt much of the year with rib injuries and a broken hand. He fumbled 11 times on the season, losing four of them. He tossed 14 picks against 18 touchdown passes. Although frustrated on Friday, Vick admitted that he has to stay healthy for his team to succeed.

"I accept responsibility for everything. I feel that my sole responsibility is this team; we're going to go as I go," he said. "If I'm not on the field, I'm not helping the team in any shape, form, or fashion. The turnovers, that's my responsibility," he said. "I understand the responsibility and the role that comes along with being a quarterback, and I accept it. Sometimes I just don't accept people saying things and really not knowing what they're talking about."

Those comments came one day after Vick was questioned by SportsRadio 94's Anthony Gargano about whether he takes too many hits. "To answer that question, you gotta play the game of football," Vick said Thursday on the radio show. "I know what you're saying, but you're saying not go through my progressions and just if number one's not there and number two's not there throw the ball away."

