Michael Turner, Peyton Manning among recent free agency hits

It would be difficult to find a better example of a team getting value out of its available cap room than what the New Orleans Saints did with Darren Sharper in 2009. The veteran safety signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal ... then went out and played like a man worth $10 million. Sharper was a certifiable ballhawk, picking off nine passes and returning three for touchdowns. He set an NFL record with 376 yards on interception returns in the process -- that's almost 43 yards per run-back! Better yet, he was the final ingredient -- the playmaker -- coach Sean Payton needed on defense to capitalize on the fact that opponents consistently had to play catch-up against New Orleans' high-powered offense.