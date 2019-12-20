Michael Thomas on cusp of single-season catch record

It almost seems more likely Thomas breaks the record in one week against the Tennessee Titans than for him to come up short altogether. Five times this season, Thomas has earned 11 or more catches in a game (10 times in his career). Thomas has earned double-digit catches in eight games this season -- four others he's caught at least eight. The Titans have allowed two players to catch 11 passes in a game this season (Mike Evans in Week 8, Tyreek Hill in Week 10).