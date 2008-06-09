Michael Strahan through the years

Jan. 6, 2002: With 2 minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the season, Strahan sacked Brett Favre in a 34-25 loss to the Packers to total 22 ½ sacks and break the single-season record. The play came with scrutiny. Many fans and commentators felt that Favre laid down for his friend with the Packers ahead by nine points. Strahan would go on to be named Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.