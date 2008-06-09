Michael Strahan through the years

Highlights from Michael Strahan's 15-year NFL career:
Oct. 17,1993: In his first NFL game -- a 21-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles -- Strahan recorded his first sack against quarterback Ken O'Brien for no loss on the last play of the second quarter.
Sept. 4, 1994: Strahan made his first NFL start against the Philadelphia Eagles, playing right defensive end in the Giants' 28-23 win. He recorded a sack on Randall Cunningham, as well as two tackle assists and one solo.
Sept. 10, 1995: Strahan recorded his first career interception against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Steve Bono in the end zone for a touchback after the Chiefs had driven to the Giants' 3-yard line. The Giants went on to lose, 20-17.
Sept. 17, 1995: Strahan recorded his first multi-sack game, notching three in a 14-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Sept. 6, 1998: Strahan recorded his first-career pick-6 in the inaugural game of the season, a 31-24 win over the Redskins. After already sacking Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte in Washington's first series, Strahan intercepted a pass intended for Jamie Asher and returned it 24 yards for the score. Then on the Redskins next possession, Frerotte was again sacked by Strahan on the second play. Frerotte was eventually replaced by Trent Green.
Nov. 30, 1998: Strahan sacked future Hall of Famer Steve Young twice in a 31-7 Giants loss to the 49ers, becoming the first Giants player to have consecuitve 10-sack seasons since Lawrence Taylor accompolished the feat from 1984-1990. Strahan would go on to record five more sacks, totaling 15 on the season.
Oct. 31, 1999: A minute-30 into an overtime game at Philadelphia, Strahan intercepted Eagles quarterback Doug Pederson for a 44-yard return for a touchdown in a 23-17 win.
Jan. 28, 2001: Strahan recorded one sack and six tackles in the Giants' 34-7 losing effort in Super Bowl XXXV against Baltimore Ravens. Strahan sacked Trent Dilfer for a loss of 8 yards on a third-and-7 at the Ravens' 29, forcing a punt.
Oct. 14, 2001: Strahan recorded a career-high 4 sacks on Kurt Warner in a 15-14 loss to the St. Louis Rams, coming a half-sack shy of breaking a single-game, team record set by Pepper Johnson in 1991.
Dec. 30, 2001: Strahan recorded his second 3-sack game of the season when he sacked Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb 3 ½ times in a 24-21 loss, raising his season total to 21.5. Strahan became just the sixth player to record at least 20 sacks in a season and the first to reach 20 since Derrick Thomas in 1990. Strahan's 21st sack set a Giants team record, passing Taylor's 20 ½ set in 1986.
Jan. 6, 2002: With 2 minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the season, Strahan sacked Brett Favre in a 34-25 loss to the Packers to total 22 ½ sacks and break the single-season record. The play came with scrutiny. Many fans and commentators felt that Favre laid down for his friend with the Packers ahead by nine points. Strahan would go on to be named Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.
Dec. 28, 2003: Strahan recorded 1.5 sacks in the Giants' 37-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, giving him a league-leading 18.5 on the season. Strahan became the first Giants player to twice lead the NFL in sacks, as well only the fourth NFL player to lead the league in sacks twice (Mark Gastineau 1983-84, Reggie White 1987-88 and Kevin Greene 1994, 1996).
Oct. 31, 2004: In a 34-13 Giants win over the Vikings, Strahan played in his 174th career regular season game, passing Hall of Famer Harry Carson and Keith Hamilton for 6th on the Giants all-time games-played list.
Dec. 31, 2005: Strahan finished the season with 11.5 sacks, combining with teammate Osi Umenyiora (18.5 sacks) to record the most sacks by any teammates in NFL history (26).
Feb. 12, 2006: Strahan recorded one sack playing in his 7th Pro Bowl -- the most Pro Bowl appearances by a Giants defensive lineman in team history.
Oct. 23, 2006: Strahan sacked Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe twice in the Giants' 36-22 win to tie the franchise record for career sacks and move into 7th all-time in the NFL with 132.5.
Sept. 30, 2007: Strahan recorded one of the Giants NFL record-tying 12 sacks against the Eagles and Donovan McNabb in the Giants' 16-3 win, moving him past Taylor as the Giants' all-time sack leader with 133.5 and into 5th all-time in NFL history. On the opposite end of the line, Umenyiora racked-up 6 sacks, tying an NFL single-game record.
Feb. 3, 2008: In the third quarter of the Giants' 17-14 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, Strahan sacked quarterback Tom Brady for a loss of 6 yards. Strahan finished the championship game with 3 total tackles.