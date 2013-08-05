Michael Strahan, Charles Haley headline next 50 Hall of Famers

It's almost impossible to leave Tony Dungy off the early part of this list. For starters, he's been an inspiration to players and young adults outside of the game; his reputation is as solid as Harrison's is up in the air. On that note, Dungy and Harrison won a Super Bowl with the Colts -- and this came after Dungy's outstanding work in Tampa Bay. The coach went 6-10 in his first year with the Bucs -- extending Tampa Bay's run of consecutive losing seasons to 14 -- but then he guided Tampa to the playoffs in 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2001. His Bucs outfit nearly upended "The Greatest Show on Turf" in the 1999 NFC Championship Game. While Tampa lost that game, 11-6, it was a premium defensive performance behind the leadership of a defensive-minded head coach who, prior to his Tampa stop, had accrued over a decade of experience as one of the top assistants on that side of the ball in the NFL.