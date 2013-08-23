Michael shines in Seahawks' win over Packers

Published: Aug 23, 2013 at 04:33 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Christine Michael ran for 97 yards and Stephen Williams snatched a ball from cornerback Loyce Means in the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown catch in the Seattle Seahawks' 17-10 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

Michael added a 43-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Seahawks (3-0), who stayed unbeaten but didn't look like the juggernaut that steamrolled over Denver and San Diego the previous two weeks.

Vince Young, vying for the backup quarterback job behind Aaron Rodgers, was 6-of-7 passing for 41 yards and the only touchdown -- a 1-yard pass to Jonathan Amosa -- on the night for Green Bay (1-2).

Rodgers played one series, going 4 of 7 for 41 yards. Seahawks starter Russell Wilson, returning to the state where he played in college, was 11 of 17 for 126 yards and two interceptions.

