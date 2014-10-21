Michael Sam waived from Cowboys practice squad

The team announced Tuesday that the rookie defensive end has been waived from the practice squad. He joined the team on Sept. 3 after getting cut by the St. Louis Rams.
Sam was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft, making him the first openly gay player to reach the NFL. He had a productive preseason with St. Louis, but reportedly was not a strong practice player. The Cowboys looked like a good landing spot for him because of defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's history of coaching up pass rushers and Dallas' need for defensive talent.
"I want to thank the Jones family and the entire Cowboys organization for this opportunity, as well as my friends, family, teammates and fans for their support. While this is disappointing, I will take the lessons I learned here in Dallas and continue to fight for an opportunity to prove that I can play every Sunday," Sam wrote on Twitter following his release.
Plenty of NFL veterans have been cut multiple times, so there's no reason to think this is the end of the road for Sam. It will be interesting, however, to see if Sam can land on a practice squad during this season. If not, there will likely be a spot for him when rosters expand again in the offseason.
Sam's groundbreaking role in the NFL is unique, but his path as a professional player is not. His high profile is putting a spotlight on what so many players go through as they pursue their dreams.