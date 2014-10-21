Around the NFL

Michael Sam waived from Cowboys practice squad

Published: Oct 21, 2014 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Michael Sam's stay with the Dallas Cowboys wound up being brief.

The team announced Tuesday that the rookie defensive end has been waived from the practice squad. He joined the team on Sept. 3 after getting cut by the St. Louis Rams.

Sam was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft, making him the first openly gay player to reach the NFL. He had a productive preseason with St. Louis, but reportedly was not a strong practice player. The Cowboys looked like a good landing spot for him because of defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's history of coaching up pass rushers and Dallas' need for defensive talent.

"I want to thank the Jones family and the entire Cowboys organization for this opportunity, as well as my friends, family, teammates and fans for their support. While this is disappointing, I will take the lessons I learned here in Dallas and continue to fight for an opportunity to prove that I can play every Sunday," Sam wrote on Twitter following his release.

Plenty of NFL veterans have been cut multiple times, so there's no reason to think this is the end of the road for Sam. It will be interesting, however, to see if Sam can land on a practice squad during this season. If not, there will likely be a spot for him when rosters expand again in the offseason.

Sam's groundbreaking role in the NFL is unique, but his path as a professional player is not. His high profile is putting a spotlight on what so many players go through as they pursue their dreams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

It was a crazy day in Cincinnati in Week 5, with both the Bengals and Packers kickers missing multiple game-winning field goals. On Monday, Matt LaFleur addressed the troubles of Mason Crosby and the entire special teams unit.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'People show up for stars in pro sports, and I think our team has a lot of them'

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to an electric 4-1 start to the 2021 NFL season. Head coach Brandon Staley says his team has the star-power befitting of the city they call home.
news

Mark Andrews' big night came after grandma passed away: 'I wanted to play for her'

Mark Andrews' outstanding performance Monday night helped lead the Ravens' to an unforgettable comeback win over the Colts. After the game, Andrews told reporters he dedicated Monday's game to his late grandmother.
news

Frank Reich regrets 'conservative' 3rd-down call in collapse vs. Ravens: 'I wish I had that one back'

With the Indianapolis Colts up 25-17 in the fourth quarter and driving in the red zone, head coach Frank Reich called three straight run plays that lost yardage and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.  
news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson on Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
news

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Following recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Jon Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releases statement regarding Jon Gruden email

NFL Players Assn. executive director DeMaurice Smith on Monday released his first statement in regard to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's 2011 email in which Gruden used a racial trope to describe Smith. 
news

Week 5 Sunday was longest day of NFL football in last 50 years

Across two continents, four time zones and 14 games, the league's Week 5 Sunday was the longest day of NFL football in the last 50 years, per NFL Research. 
news

49ers QB Trey Lance has left knee sprain, to be reevaluated at end of week

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that rookie QB Trey Lance has a left knee sprain and is set to be reevaluated at the end of the week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW