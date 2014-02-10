Michael Sam's barrier-breaking status makes him NFL test case

Sam, the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year, became the first openly gay NFL prospect in history on Sunday night. The executive's limited evaluation of what that means for Sam now, so very early in a draft process that has yet to even reach the NFL Scouting Combine and will stretch all the way to May, is good news in one way, because if that is how Sam is measured, it would mean his sexual orientation will not have invited the same kind of bizarre chatter that at least one player encountered at last year's combine, when he was asked if he liked girls. The bad news is that Sam's ranking will not put him in a high round -- not because of nebulous concerns about how he would fit into a locker room, but because of more rudimentary issues regarding how he would fit into a defense.