Michael Sam returns to Montreal, expected at practice

Michael Sam is back with his team in Montreal.
After leaving the club in mid-June without explanation, which caused him to be placed on the Alouettes' suspended list, it looked like his future career in football was in doubt.
But as the Montreal Gazette noted on Friday, Sam was in Montreal on Wednesday and plans to be at team meetings this weekend before practicing on Monday.
Sam, the league's first openly gay player, spent time with the Rams and on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad before coming to Canada. After struggling initially with the Alouettes, there was a question as to whether he would make the roster at all.
Now, the pass rusher is back to find out.