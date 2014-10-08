Michael Roos to have season-ending surgery

Longtime starting tackle Michael Roos will have season-ending surgery on his injured right knee, according to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean.
The team announced Thursday afternoon that Roos will require surgery. Roos said he wasn't sure when he was injured but declined to provide further specifics.
Roos has missed just one game in his 10 seasons with the Titans, sitting out a contest in 2012 after an appendectomy. It's a big blow to a Titans team that has an injury-prone QB under center. Roos has been the very model of consistency as the anchor of the Titans' offensive line, earning three All-Pro nods.
Lewan has yet to start an NFL contest, but he'll be thrown into the fire Sunday against the hapless Jaguars.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the top 10 disappointments and breaks down the surprising NFC East. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.