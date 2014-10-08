Around the NFL

Michael Roos to have season-ending surgery

Published: Oct 08, 2014 at 11:00 AM

The Taylor Lewan era is about to begin in Tennessee. It's just starting sooner than expected.

Longtime starting tackle Michael Roos will have season-ending surgery on his injured right knee, according to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that Roos will require surgery. Roos said he wasn't sure when he was injured but declined to provide further specifics.

Roos has missed just one game in his 10 seasons with the Titans, sitting out a contest in 2012 after an appendectomy. It's a big blow to a Titans team that has an injury-prone QB under center. Roos has been the very model of consistency as the anchor of the Titans' offensive line, earning three All-Pro nods.

However, the Titans have a fill-in waiting in the wings. The team drafted Lewan No. 11 overall in the 2014 draft with designs on him taking over for the 32-year-old Roos. Roos is in the last year of his deal with the Titans, so this could very well mark the end of his career in Nashville.

Lewan has yet to start an NFL contest, but he'll be thrown into the fire Sunday against the hapless Jaguars.

The Titans have to hope that the rookie can keep Jake Locker (or Charlie Whitehurst) upright.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the top 10 disappointments and breaks down the surprising NFC East. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

