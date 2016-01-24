Michael Robinson: I think Peyton Manning is done

"I think he does understand what this game means and everything, but I think Peyton is done, man," Robinson said Sunday on NFL Network's GameDay First. "I'm going to be honest with you. I'm just going to be honest. I think we saw the last greatness of Peyton when we beat him in the Super Bowl, to be honest with you. Can he go out there and give you a game or two here and there? Yeah. Can he check to a run in a six-man box and check into a pass in a seven-man box? Yeah, he can do that. But I know a lot of guys sitting on the bench that can do that, too."