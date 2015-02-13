Michael Oliphant's home workouts turn into performance camp

Published: Feb 13, 2015 at 04:51 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Contra Costa Times featured former NFL running back Michael Oliphant, whose youth athlete training business has skyrocketed after an idea that took root in his backyard four years ago.
  • Medical Technology Europe talked to NFL Head Neck and Spine Committee co-chair Dr. Richard Ellenbogen about an eye-tracking device to measure the severity of concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns passing of NBA legend Bill Russell

Universally recognized as one of the most accomplished athletes in professional sports history, NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday. The NFL community mourned the loss of a sports icon.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson to see specialist for knee issue

Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has plagued his offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 31

Free-agent linebacker Reuben Foster has a workout scheduled with the Seahawks on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Packers' Rashan Gary taking on leadership role in Year 4: 'I'm just naturally doing what I normally do'

Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary has evolved his game every year since entering the league in 2019, and Green Bay is excited for him to add the role of mentor at the outset of his fourth season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW