Michael Oliphant's home workouts turn into performance camp

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Contra Costa Times featured former NFL running back Michael Oliphant, whose youth athlete training business has skyrocketed after an idea that took root in his backyard four years ago.
- Medical Technology Europe talked to NFL Head Neck and Spine Committee co-chair Dr. Richard Ellenbogen about an eye-tracking device to measure the severity of concussions.
- The Associated Press reported that two New Mexico senators have introduced a bill to expand the state's concussion laws.
- Northern Illinois Public Radio reported on Northern Illinois University's push for research dollars to assess the Heads Up initiative by the Centers for Disease Control. The NIU Newsroom also looked at the studies.
- The Norwalk Daily Voice reported that the Connecticut city adopted a concussion protocol to be used during activities for all city fields.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor