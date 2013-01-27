Michael Oher, Baltimore Ravens' offensive line find the right look

Birk is the center by position and role, the one who anchors the line and the one who McKinnie unabashedly says he's playing for. Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has gathered the headlines after announcing his retirement, but he might not be the only key veteran set to make his last NFL appearance; McKinnie, who was teammates with Birk when both were members of the Minnesota Vikings, said his gut tells him Birk will retire after the Super Bowl. Birk remains mum and won't admit he's weighing the possibility, but McKinnie said, "I'm sure. So I want to win for him."