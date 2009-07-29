Michael Irvin returns for NFL Network's 2009 Hall of Fame coverage

During its history, more than 16,000 men have played in the National Football League, but only 211 have been selected for enshrinement into Pro Football's Hall of Fame. 111 surviving members returned to Canton, Ohio, for one memorable weekend in 2000 that saw the game's greatest players joined as one team at Pro Football's Greatest Reunion. More than 60 Hall of Famers – men who built the game of NFL pro football and defined it for generations – share their love for football and the Hall of Fame.