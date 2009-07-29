Michael Irvin returns for NFL Network's 2009 Hall of Fame coverage

NFL Network returns to Canton, OH for the 46th Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring the Class of 2009. NFL Network's broadcast team is headlined by 2007 Inductee Michael Irvin, who joins Steve Mariucci, Rich Eisen, Fran Charles, Jason La Canfora and Kara Henderson for seven hours of live, high-definition coverage on Saturday, August 8 beginning at 5:00 PM ET.
This year's induction ceremony holds a special significance for the NFL Network broadcast team as fellow analyst Rod Woodson is part of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2009. In addition, Eisen will emcee Saturday's induction ceremony for the first time.
Known for his stirring induction speech, Irvin returns to NFL Network's broadcast team for a second time, offering a first-hand perspective of the emotions felt by inductees as they enter the fraternity of pro football legends.
Induction Saturday coverage begins at 5:00 PM ET on August 8 with NFL Total Access 2009 Hall of Fame Pre-Ceremony, leading into the 2009 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 7:00 PM ET. At 11:00 PM ET, NFL Total Access Post-Induction Show reviews highlights of the ceremony, along with scheduled live appearances by inductees Woodson, Bruce Smith and other special guests.
Coverage from Canton begins Friday, August 7 at 7:00 PM ET with NFL Total Access at the 2009 Hall of Fame. Woodson and 2006 inductee Troy Aikman will appear, along with a look inside the Ray Nitschke luncheon –- exclusive to Hall of Famers -– and coverage of the 2009 Hall of Fame press conferences.
Leading up to enshrinement weekend, NFL Network features a wide array of Hall of Fame-related programming all week-long, including an updated version of NFL's Top 10 Players Not in the Hall of Fame Friday, August 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
A special NFL Classic Games debuting Monday, August 3 at 8:00 PM ET features a full re-air of 2009 Hall of Fame inductee Derrick Thomas' memorable seven-sack performance for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Seattle Seahawks on November 11, 1990.
Following Sunday's Hall of Fame Game, a 30-minute NFL Total Access Postgame Show wraps up all the action from the weekend, including Bills-Titans game highlights. Charles Davis hosts from NFL Network's Los Angeles studio, with Jason La Canfora providing interviews from Canton. In addition, the 2009 Hall of Fame Game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills kicks off NFL Network's carriage of all 65 preseason games, re-airing Monday, August 10 at 3:30 PM ET and Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 PM ET.
Monday, August 3
Derrick Thomas' league record seven-sack performance versus Seattle on Veterans Day in 1990 is replayed in its entirety for the first time since its original airdate.
Tuesday, August 4
As Buffalo and Tennessee prepare to meet in the first preseason game of 2009, NFL Classic Games features a memorable matchup between both teams – the unforgettable "Music City Miracle" from Jan. 8, 2000.
2:00 PM –- NFL Films Presents: Reunion in Canton
During its history, more than 16,000 men have played in the National Football League, but only 211 have been selected for enshrinement into Pro Football's Hall of Fame. 111 surviving members returned to Canton, Ohio, for one memorable weekend in 2000 that saw the game's greatest players joined as one team at Pro Football's Greatest Reunion. More than 60 Hall of Famers – men who built the game of NFL pro football and defined it for generations – share their love for football and the Hall of Fame.
8:00 PM –- NFL Films Presents: Madden: My Road to Canton
From his years on the Raiders sidelines to a legendary career in the broadcast booth, NFL Network profiles John Madden's long journey to the Hall of Fame.
9:00 PM –- NFL Films Presents: Irvin: My Road to Canton
Michael Irvin virtually created the modern day persona of the NFL receiver and left a lasting legacy on the game. Irvin: My Road to Canton looks at the celebrated and controversial career of the man who will always be known as the "Playmaker."
Wednesday, August 5
12:30 PM -– NFL Films Presents: Madden: My Road to Canton
1:30 PM –- NFL Films Presents: Irvin: My Road to Canton
2:30 PM –- Legends of the Hall: Defenders
A roundtable hosted by Rich Eisen from the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a few of the Hall's greatest defenders. Cast includes: Ronnie Lott and Merlin Olsen.
3:00 PM –- Legends of the Hall: Quarterbacks
Rich Eisen sits down with a group of Hall of Fame players discussing the game and their contributions. Cast includes: Joe Namath, Jim Kelly and Dan Fouts.
3:30 PM –- Legends of the Hall: Teams
A 30-minute roundtable show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. Rich Eisen hosts a discussion with various Hall of Fame players discussing the game and their contributions. Cast includes: Nick Buoniconti, Ronnie Lott and Lynn Swann.
4:00 PM –- Legends of the Hall: Coaches
A 30-minute roundtable show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. Rich Eisen hosts a discussion with various Hall of Fame coaches discussing the game and their contributions. Cast includes: Don Shula, Mike Ditka and Marv Levy.
4:30 PM –- NFL Films Presents: Madden: My Road to Canton
5:30 PM –- NFL Films Presents: Irvin: My Road to Canton
Friday, August 7
Hosts Rich Eisen and Fran Charles, alongside Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Jason La Canfora and Kara Henderson live from Canton, OH.
Ricky Watters and Kenny "The Snake" Stabler are two of the legendary players still awaiting their day in Canton. NFL's Top 10 takes a look at the top players who have not been voted into the Hall of Fame.
Saturday, August 8
8:00 AM –- NFL Films Presents: Madden: My Road to Canton
9:00 AM –- NFL Films Presents: Irvin: My Road to Canton
10:00 AM –- NFL Films Presents: Reunion in Canton
Fran Charles hosts, alongside Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Jason La Canfora and Kara Henderson live from Canton, OH.
Sunday, August 9
