Michael Haynes: Heads Up is class taught by educators

After completing the USA Football workshop, Master Trainers instruct representatives from high schools and youth leagues in their regions on Heads Up Football principles. These league -- and school -- appointed Player Safety Coaches will oversee their programs' implementation of the highest national coaching standards for football. These standards include league-wide completion of the Level 1 Coach Certification Course as well as conducting a Heads Up Football Coaches Clinic and a Heads Up Safety Clinic for parents and players. Player Safety Coaches monitor their leagues' practices and games throughout the season.