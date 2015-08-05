Michael Floyd has surgery to repair dislocated fingers

Around the NFL

The Arizona Cardinals likely will begin a new season without wide receiver Michael Floyd.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Floyd dislocated three fingers on his left hand during practice Wednesday, according to a source close to the situation. Floyd is expected to miss four weeks and might not be ready for the team's season opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.

The injury is a setback for the Cardinals' offense, which is expecting big production from the fourth-year wideout out of Notre Dame. With Floyd sidelined, third-year receiver John Brown should see an uptick in targets alongside Cardinals mainstay Larry Fitzgerald.

Floyd took a step back last season, finishing with 47 receptions for 841 yards and six touchdowns after tallying 1,000 receiving yards in 2013. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians publicly challenged Floyd this week, saying the wideout "should be a big time player" who needed to be more consistent.

For now, Floyd can't do anything until his fingers heal.

UPDATE: Floyd posted on his Instagram account early Thursday morning with the caption, "Surgery went well as expected. Thanks everyone for the love and support."

