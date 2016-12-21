Around the NFL

Michael Floyd had BAC level of .217 after DUI arrest

Published: Dec 21, 2016 at 08:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol content level of .217 when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges in Arizona earlier this month, according to a police report obtained by NFL.com on Wednesday.

The former Cardinals pass-catcher, who was arrested by Scottsdale (Arizona) Police on Dec. 12, had a BAC level that was more than twice the legal limit, test results released by the police department's crime lab. If convicted on the charges, Floyd faces a mandatory sentence of 45 days in jail since BAC levels over .20 are categorized as a super extreme DUIs under Arizona law. The state's BAC legal limit is .08.

Floyd was charged with two counts of DUI and one count of obstructing a roadway and failure to obey a police officer. The incident occurred hours after the Cardinals returned to Arizona following their 26-23 loss in Miami. The Cardinals released Floyd two days after his arrest and he was claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

Floyd was arrested after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of his running vehicle near an intersection in Scottsdale at 2:48 a.m. local time.

According to the police report and video obtained by TMZ, police tried several times to wake up Floyd by knocking on the window of his SUV before he responded and eventually exited the vehicle.

Floyd had watery/bloodshot eyes when he woke up and was placed under arrest after he refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to the police report.

After being transported to jail, Floyd refused to give a blood test sample. Police had to obtain a warrant from a judge to draw a sample, the report stated. The sample was drawn roughly an hour and a half after his arrest.

The 27-year-old was previously arrested while at Notre Dame in 2011 for driving under the influence.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick only acknowledged Wednesday that the Patriots were aware of Floyd's arrest when he was asked about the video.

"Yeah, we were aware of his situation when we claimed him," Belichick said. "He's in an ongoing legal situation. I'm not going to comment on."

