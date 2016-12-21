Michael Floyd had BAC level of .217 after DUI arrest

The former Cardinals pass-catcher, who was arrested by Scottsdale (Arizona) Police on Dec. 12, had a BAC level that was more than twice the legal limit, test results released by the police department's crime lab. If convicted on the charges, Floyd faces a mandatory sentence of 45 days in jail since BAC levels over .20 are categorized as a super extreme DUIs under Arizona law. The state's BAC legal limit is .08.