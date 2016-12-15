Around the NFL

Michael Floyd claimed off of waivers by Patriots

Published: Dec 15, 2016 at 10:05 AM
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New England Patriots have added yet another weapon.

The Patriots officially claimed Cardinals wideout Michael Floyd off waivers on Thursday. To make room on the roster, New England cut receiver Griff Whalen.

Floyd was released this week by Arizona following his Monday arrest on DUI charges. The 27-year-old pass catcher was previously arrested in 2011 for driving under the influence.

Landing in New England, Floyd -- set to become a free agent this offseason -- will look to rescue a troubled 2016 campaign that has seen him post personal lows in catches (33) and yards (446) with a career-high in drops.

Still, Floyd gives the Patriots an intriguing target with the requisite speed to get downfield and stretch a secondary -- the skill set he used to pull off five 100-yard performances over his final eight games last season.

Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that Cardinals players were "not happy" with Floyd's release, but teammate Larry Fitzgerald went out of his way to wish his fellow receiver good luck in New England:

Fitzgerald said that he received "a couple calls" Wednesday from "GMs and coaches" asking about Floyd, per the team's official website.

"I told them my honest opinion of him, that I think he'll be a great pickup for whoever," Fitzgerald said. "You've got a young guy who is hungry, who is eager to make plays in a contract year, has a chip on his shoulder now -- not that he didn't already have one -- and I hope he makes a big playoff run."

With All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski out of the mix, it's not a huge surprise to see New England tinkering with the offense. Receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell can all play outside, but Floyd gives the Patriots another proven target.

Floyd has struggled on and off the field this season, but we wouldn't put it past the Patriots to turn him into a productive player again in Foxborough.

