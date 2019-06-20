Michael Fabiano's one-man, 10-team fantasy football mock draft

NFL training camps begin next month. Time flies, huh?
That means you're going to be seeing a whole lot more mock drafts for a 2019 NFL season that's going to be here before you know it. That includes this one, which is my latest one-man foray into how your drafts might look when we start picking players for real in a couple of months (or sooner if you can't wait).
In this mock draft, you'll find that most of the fantasy "teams" started running back, wide receiver in the first two rounds. However, a few other teams started with a different approach so you can see how those rosters looked through 10 rounds.
For example, Team 5 went with back-to-back running backs with their first two picks and didn't take a wide receiver until Round 4. Team 10 started with back-to-back wide receivers and took its first runner in Round 3. Team 6 went running back, tight end and passed on a wideout until Round 3. Finally, Team 1 grabbed a field general with its fourth pick. No other team took a quarterback until Round 7.
By creating different teams with differing strategies at the top of the draft, you'll be able to see which teams were the strongest or weakest (in your opinion), and which strategies you might want to use or avoid when it comes time to draft.
This mock draft is based on a 10-team league with a PPR scoring system (now standard on NFL.com) that rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns.
Round 1
1.1) Team 1 - Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: Barkley is coming off a historic rookie season that saw him finish first in PPR points among running backs. A touch monster who could tote the rock over 400 times now that the Giants have parted ways with Odell Beckham Jr., Barkley is going to emerge into the consensus No. 1 overall selection at a position that is talented at the top.
1.2) Team 2 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Am I sometimes a Cowboys homer? Yup. But how can you pass on Zeke as a top-two pick? He's coming off another huge statistical season that saw him lead his position in rushing yards while also putting up a career-best 77 receptions. That's more than he had in his first two seasons combined. He's one of the safest picks in fantasy football.
1.3) Team 3 - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: McCaffrey proved that he could be a true featured back last season, as he finished third among backs in touches (326) and second in PPR points. One of the best pass-catching runners in the game, Run CMC has recorded more catches in his first two NFL seasons (187) than any player ... ever. He's a cinch top-five picks in all re-drafts.
1.4) Team 4 - Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: Kamara has finished as a top-four back in each of his first two NFL seasons, and he's a good bet to make it three in a row in 2019. The loss of Mark Ingram to the Ravens should mean more opportunities for the talented Tennessee product, who has produced a ridiculous 162 receptions over his first 31 games at the professional level.
1.5) Team 5 - Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Gordon has established himself as a truly elite fantasy running back, scoring a combined 38 total touchdowns over the last three seasons. Only Gurley has scored more in that time. Gordon also ranks third in touches among runners in that time, and he'll continue to lead the Chargers offense in backfield opportunities next season.
1.6) Team 6 - Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets: Bell held out the entire 2018 season and signed with the Jets during the free agency frenzy, so he's back on the fantasy radar as a first rounder. A points monster in Pittsburgh, the versatile Bell had 742 combined touches from 2016-2017. He should continue to see a ton of opportunities for the Men in Green and new coach Adam Gase.
1.7) Team 7 - David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Johnson has seen his stock rise this offseason, as the addition of a new offensive-minded coach in Kliff Kingsbury should mean good things for the veteran runner. In fact, you'll see D.J. picked in the first round in some mock drafts (including this one). He'll be leaned on with rookie Kyler Murray under center.
1.8) Team 8 - DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: The new No. 1 fantasy wideout, Hopkins has finished in the top two in PPR points at the position for two straight seasons. He also leads the NFL in targets (337) and is second in catches (211), and his 24 touchdown catches during that time is tied with Antonio Brown for the most at the position. Consider Nuk a first-round lock in drafts.
1.9) Team 9 - Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: Adams has quietly emerged into one of the elite fantasy wideouts in the NFL. He's tied for third in touchdown catches over the last two seasons, and no receiver was more consistent in the stat sheets in 2018. Coming off a career year and catching passes from the great Aaron Rodgers, Adams is now a top-10 pick in fantasy leagues.
1.10) Team 10 - Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Jones is coming off a huge fantasy season that saw him lead the NFL in receiving yards while also finishing tied for third in catches (113). The Alabama product also leads all wideout in receiving yards over the last two years, and only Brown and Hopkins have more targets in that span. Jones is a cinch to be a top-12 pick in fantasy drafts.
Round 2
2.11) Team 10 - Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: Thomas led the NFL in receptions (125) and finished sixth in PPR points among wideouts a season ago, making him a surefire top-15 pick in 2019 drafts. The top option for Drew Brees in the Saints pass attack, Thomas has been targeted 296 times over the last two seasons. That ranks fifth among wide receivers during that time.
2.12) Team 9 - Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: Mixon made good on his breakout candidate status a season ago, finishing 10th in fantasy points among runners. He ranked sixth at the position in touches (280) and averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per rush, and at 22 he still hasn't reached the peak of his statistical potential. He'll be a solid No. 1 back for those who go wideout in Round 1.
2.13) Team 8 - James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Conner missed three games last season, but he still finished sixth in PPR points among runners. He was also one of the better runners in terms of yards after contact (583), and his 55 ranked tied for 12th at the position. There's been talk of a potential backfield committee, but coach Mike Tomlin has always preferred a lead back.
2.14) Team 7 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns: Beckham Jr. was involved in one of the biggest trades of the offseason, as the Giants sent him to Cleveland where he'll be showcased in an offense that could be one of the league's most explosive. A targets machine since he entered the league in 2014, OBJ won't be short on opportunities under new head coach Freddie Kitchens.
2.15) Team 6 - Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has staked his claim to being the top tight end in fantasy football, as he's finished first in points at the position in three straight years. Kelce, who would have finished as the ninth-best fantasy wideout based on his 2018 totals, is one of the few players at his position who warrants a top-20 selection in fantasy football drafts.
2.16) Team 5 - Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams: Gurley finished third in fantasy points among backs last season, and that was despite the fact that he missed time down the stretch due to knee problems. Those issues, in addition to adding Darrell Henderson, have pushed Gurley out of the first round. Maybe he'll be a bargain here, but the risk is too great to draft him higher.
2.17) Team 4 - Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders: For the first time in a long time, Brown is not projected as a first-round pick in fantasy drafts. That's due to the trade that sent him to Oakland, where he'll be catching passes from Derek Carr in a far less exciting offense. Mr. Big Chest still projects to see a ton of targets for coach Jon Gruden, however, so he didn't fall too far.
2.18) Team 3 - JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Smith-Schuster finished eighth in fantasy points among wideouts a season ago, as he led the Steelers in both catches and receiving yards. He should see an uptick in targets with Brown no longer on the roster, though the USC product will also see more defensive attention as well. Regardless, I like him as a low-end No. 1 wideout.
2.19) Team 2 - Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans ranked ninth in fantasy points among wideouts a season ago, and his 1,524 receiving yards were good for third at the position. He should find continued success in the stat sheets with new offensive-minded coach Bruce Arians at the helm, and targets will be plentiful with DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries no longer in the mix.
2.20) Team 1 - Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Thielen didn't finish the second half of last season on a high note, but he still ranked seventh in fantasy points among wideouts overall. His 113 catches tied for third-most at the position too, as Thielen showed a great rapport in the passing game with Kirk Cousins. I'd project him as a top-20 pick and a low-end No. 1 fantasy receiver.
Round 3
3.21) Team 1 - Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: Chubb was a beast for fantasy fans as the top back in Cleveland, averaging more than 16 points per game once he took over the lead role. He was also eighth in yards after contact among running backs. Chubb's value did take a hit when the Browns added Kareem Hunt, but he'll be their lead back for at least the first eight games of the season.
3.22) Team 2 - Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: No one will question Cook's skills, but injuries have kept him from reaching his full statistical potential at the NFL level. He'll enter 2019 healthy, however, and his role as the lead back in Minnesota was solidified when Latavius Murray signed with the Saints. The Vikings also drafted Garrett Bradbury and Dru Samia to help the O-line.
3.23) Team 3 - Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Allen has proven to be a durable and reliable fantasy wideout over the last two seasons, posting a combined 199 catches while also ranking seventh in targets at the position. While he's not a big scorer in the touchdown department (20 in his last 55 games), Allen remains a solid PPR option and a worthy low-end No. 1 fantasy receiver.
3.24) Team 4 - Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Fournette has all the potential in the world, but he needs to stay out of the trainer's room to reach it. He missed eight games last season due to injuries and a one-game ban, but he'll remain the centerpiece of a Jags offense that got a quarterback upgrade in Nick Foles. There is risk, but Fournette is worth it in Round 3.
3.25) Team 5 - Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: Ertz has turned into a real stat-sheet stuffer over the last two seasons, as he ranks second in targets (266), first in catches (190) and second in receiving yards at the position. Coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him produce career bests in each of those three categories, Ertz is destined to be a top-30 pick in all PPR re-drafts.
3.26) Team 6 - A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Green is coming off a disappointing 2018 season that saw him miss seven games due to a bum foot. He's expected to be fine for the start of training camp, however, and the offensive system of new head coach Zac Taylor should fit Green's skill set to a tee. Entering his age-31 season, Green still has the tools to be a solid No. 1 wideout.
3.27) Team 7 - Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys: It looked like 2018 would be another lost season for Cooper, at least until he was traded to the Cowboys and started putting up Michael Irvin numbers. Now entering a contract year and looking for a big payday, Cooper should once again earn the nearly nine targets and six catches per game he averaged during his nine games for Dallas.
3.28) Team 8 - Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Diggs is coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him produce career bests in targets (149), receptions (102), receiving yards (1,021) and touchdown catches (9), so his stock has never been higher. He'll be a prime target in Round 3 for those fantasy fans who choose to go running back-running back with their first two choices in drafts.
3.29) Team 9 - T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton finished last season ranked 14th in PPR points among wideouts, but his lack of touchdown production limits his fantasy ceiling. Still, being the top option in what figures to be a prolific pass attack with Andrew Luck at the helm makes Hilton a solid No. 2 option in fantasy leagues. Expect another top-15 season from the veteran wideout.
3.30) Team 10 - Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: One of the big risers of the offseason, Williams projects to be the top back in an Andy Reid offense that has long been friendly for fantasy runners. In fact, he was one of the top backs down the stretch of last season once he took over the top spot in the absence of Kareem Hunt. He's a locked-in No. 2 back in the fantasy landscape.
Round 4
4.31) Team 10 - Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Freeman, who is not an old running back at the age of 27, could be a steal in PPR drafts as the top runner in Atlanta's offense.
4.32) Team 9 - Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Mack scored ten times in just 12 games as the Colts top runner in 2018, and it looks like he's the unquestioned lead back for next season.
4.33) Team 8 - Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: Jones is a playmaker who has averaged 5.5 yards per rush at the NFL level, but will the Packers use him in a committee with Jamaal Williams?
4.34) Team 7 - George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is coming off a bananas year that saw him produce 1,377 receiving yards. That's the most by a tight end in a single season. Ever.
4.35) Team 6 - Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots: Edelman was a reliable contributor for fantasy fans in 2018, and he's moved up in my rankings after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.
4.36) Team 5 - Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Woods is coming off a career season that saw him emerge into one of the NFL's most reliable fantasy wideouts. He'll be a solid No. 2. option.
4.37) Team 4 - Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions: Golladay enjoyed a nice 2018 campaign, but there's still a lot of room for statistical improvement. He still has plenty of upside for 2019.
4.38) Team 3 - Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: I'm betting that the Titans will use Henry as their workhorse and goal-line hammer. He thrived in that role down the stretch of last season.
4.39) Team 2 - Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams: You're going to see all three of the top Rams wideouts going off the board in close proximity, and I have Cooks ranked second in the trio.
4.40) Team 1 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: The first (and only) quarterback listed in the top 40 of this mock, Mahomes is coming off the greatest fantasy season at his position.
Round 5
5.41) Team 1 - Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Lockett was one of the most proficient wideouts in fantasy land last season, and he'll now be the top man in Seattle without Doug Baldwin.
5.42) Team 2 - Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders: The first (and only) rookie in my top 50, Jacobs should lead the Raiders backfield in touches and push for RB2 value under Jon Gruden.
5.43) Team 3 - Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions: A very popular breakout candidate for next season, Johnson averaged more than 17 touches and 17 PPR points in his final five games of 2018.
5.44) Team 4 - Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens: Ingram landed in a perfect spot to re-emerge into a strong fantasy contributor, as he'll now lead the run-heavy Ravens offense into 2019.
5.45) Team 5 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Let's be honest ... no one knows where to rank Hill based on his (imminent) suspension. For now, I've moved him back into the top 50.
5.46) Team 6 - James White, RB, New England Patriots: White, who ranked seventh among PPR backs in 2018, could be a PPR steal with the loss of several Patriots pass catchers.
5.47) Team 7 - Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots: Michel showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie, but his game was mostly one-dimensional and he is coming off another knee scope.
5.48) Team 8 - Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: I'm likely to move Kupp up in future mock drafts, assuming no setbacks in his return from ACL surgery. For now, he's a fifth rounder.
5.49) Team 9 - Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos: Lindsay was a huge waiver hero as a rookie, but he's coming off wrist surgery and could see more competition from Royce Freeman in 2019.
5.50) Team 10 - Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Carson rushed for over 1,100 yards with a 4.7 yards-per-rush average in 2018, but coach Pete Carroll will give Rashaad Penny more work.
Round 6
6.51) Team 10 - Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6.52) Team 9 - Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
6.53) Team 8 - Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
6.54) Team 7 - David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
6.55) Team 6 - Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
6.56) Team 5 - Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
6.57) Team 4 - D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
6.58) Team 3 - Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
6.59) Team 2 - Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
6.60) Team 1 - Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Round 7
7.61) Team 1 - Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
7.62) Team 2 - Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
7.63) Team 3 - Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
7.64) Team 4 - Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
7.65) Team 5 - Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
7.66) Team 6 - Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
7.67) Team 7 - Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
7.68) Team 8 - O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7.69) Team 9 - Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
7.70) Team 10 - Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Round 8
8.71) Team 10 - Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
8.72) Team 9 - Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
8.73) Team 8 - Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins
8.74) Team 7 - Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
8.75) Team 6 - Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams
8.76) Team 5 - LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
8.77) Team 4 - Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions
8.78) Team 3 - Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
8.79) Team 2 - Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers
8.80) Team 1 - Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
Round 9
9.81) Team 1 - Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
9.82) Team 2 - Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
9.83) Team 3 - Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
9.84) Team 4 - Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
9.85) Team 5 - Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
9.86) Team 6 - Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
9.87) Team 7 - James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
9.88) Team 8 - Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints
9.89) Team 9 - Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
9.90) Team 10 - Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
Round 10
10.91) Team 10 -*Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
10.92) Team 9 -Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
10.93) Team 8 -Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
10.94) Team 7 -Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10.95) Team 6 -Keke Coutee, WR,Houston Texans*
10.96) Team 5 -*Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
10.97) Team 4 -Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
10.98) Team 3 -Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers
10.99) Team 2 -David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
10.100) Team 1 -Jordan Howard*, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
