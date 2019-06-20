Michael Fabiano's one-man, 10-team fantasy football mock draft

4.31) Team 10 - Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Freeman, who is not an old running back at the age of 27, could be a steal in PPR drafts as the top runner in Atlanta's offense.

4.32) Team 9 - Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Mack scored ten times in just 12 games as the Colts top runner in 2018, and it looks like he's the unquestioned lead back for next season.

4.33) Team 8 - Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: Jones is a playmaker who has averaged 5.5 yards per rush at the NFL level, but will the Packers use him in a committee with Jamaal Williams?

4.34) Team 7 - George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is coming off a bananas year that saw him produce 1,377 receiving yards. That's the most by a tight end in a single season. Ever.

4.35) Team 6 - Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots: Edelman was a reliable contributor for fantasy fans in 2018, and he's moved up in my rankings after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

4.36) Team 5 - Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Woods is coming off a career season that saw him emerge into one of the NFL's most reliable fantasy wideouts. He'll be a solid No. 2. option.

4.37) Team 4 - Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions: Golladay enjoyed a nice 2018 campaign, but there's still a lot of room for statistical improvement. He still has plenty of upside for 2019.

4.38) Team 3 - Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: I'm betting that the Titans will use Henry as their workhorse and goal-line hammer. He thrived in that role down the stretch of last season.

4.39) Team 2 - Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams: You're going to see all three of the top Rams wideouts going off the board in close proximity, and I have Cooks ranked second in the trio.