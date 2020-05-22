Michael Fabiano's 2020 Touches Breakdown

The NFL's offseason has been well, interesting to say the least. It's seen a lot of free-agent movement, big trades, a "virtual" NFL draft during which time depth charts have changed across the league. So, which offenses have seen the biggest transformations, and who figures to benefit or suffer in terms of offensive opportunities as a result? Well, this is your one-stop shop for all of the answers you have for those exact questions.

Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams, ranked in order of the squads with the most available backfield touches (quarterbacks, running backs) compared to 2019 rosters down to the teams with the least. So, teams on the positive side of the numbers have touches available, while those on the negative side will field crowded situations that could cause headaches for fantasy owners. Keep these numbers in mind when you're drafting your 2020 fantasy teams!

1. Los Angeles Rams (256)

Notable additions: Cam Akers

Notable losses: Blake Bortles, Todd Gurley

Breakdown: The Rams let Todd Gurley walk as a free agent, which left 254 touches available in their backfield. That figures to be good news for the rookie Akers, who was selected in the second round of the NFL draft and is the favorite to earn the top spot on the depth chart in Gurley's absence. Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown won't just hand over the job, however, so this is a backfield situation to watch in the summer months. The eventual winner could end up holding RB2 value in fantasy leagues.

2. Los Angeles Chargers (238)

Notable additions: Justin Herbert, Joshua Kelley

Notable losses: Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon

Breakdown: The departure of Rivers means Tyrod Taylor will likely open the season atop the depth chart, but it's a virtual guarantee that Herbert will start his share of games too. Neither quarterback is worth more than a late flier (at best) in traditional re-drafts. In the backfield, Austin Ekeler is certain to lead the team in touches (mostly as a pass catcher), but there will be around 17 touches a game left free between Justin Jackson and rookie Joshua Kelley. The eventual winner of that battle could hold some stand alone flex starter value during the season.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (203)

Notable additions: Tom Brady, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Notable losses: Jameis Winston, Peyton Barber

Breakdown: One of the biggest moves of the offseason was Brady's departure from New England and down to Tampa Bay. The G.O.A.T. is now a potential top-10 fantasy quarterback in coach Bruce Arians' offense. The Bucs backfield will have a new look as well, with Barber now in Washington and Vaughn being picked in the NFL draft. While Ronald Jones is still in the mix, I'd project the rookie to take over a bigger role in the backfield. Vaughn has fantasy sleeper written all over him headed into 2020 drafts.

4. Buffalo Bills (169)

Notable additions: Jake Fromm, Zack Moss

Notable losses: Frank Gore

Breakdown: Gore's departure for another AFC East team, the Jets, left behind 179 touches in Buffalo's backfield. Devin Singletary averaged nearly 19 touches over his final eight games during his rookie season, and he's the favorite to lead the Bills backs in touches in 2020. Gore, who averaged just over eight touches per game during that eight-game span, will be replaced in the backfield by Moss. The rookie should work his way into a bigger role than Gore, possibly putting a dent into some of Singletary's short-yardage and goal-line touches, so Moss will be worth a late rounder.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (164)

Notable additions: Jalen Hurts

Notable losses: Jordan Howard, Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles

Breakdown: The Eagles lost Howard to the Dolphins and didn't add a running back in free agency or the draft, so Miles Sanders is looking like the team's true featured back heading into 20-20. Sanders proved he had fantasy star power late in his rookie season, when he ranked fourth in points among running backs in Weeks 12-16. He averaged more than 21 touches per game too, so Sanders is in a great spot to have a breakout year. Unless the Eagles add a veteran in the coming weeks, Boston Scott will slide into the second spot on the depth chart. He's worth a late-round selection.

6. San Francisco 49ers (142)

Notable additions: None

Notable losses: Matt Brieda

Breakdown: The Niners traded Breida to the Dolphins, which opened up 142 touches in the team's backfield. That's great news for both Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, who project to combine an impressive 1-2 punch for coach Kyle Shanahan. Mostert is the clear favorite in fantasy leagues, and he's reportedly put on more muscle in order to shoulder a bigger load in 2020. He's a nice target as a flex starter with RB2 upside in the middle of drafts. Coleman is worth more of a late rounder, but the additional touches left behind by Breida could make him a decent bargain choice as well.

7. Houston Texans (135)

Notable additions: David Johnson

Notable losses: Carlos Hyde

Breakdown: The Texans acquired Johnson in the Nuk Hopkins trade, and he's the clear-cut top option in the backfield heading into 2020. D.J. did average more than 20 fantasy points in his first six games of last year, but injuries cost him massive touches the rest of the season, and he ultimately lost his job to Kenyan Drake. While touches shouldn't be a big problem in Houston, the fact that Johnson has played in a full 16 games just once in the last three years is a cause for concern. The range of outcomes for D.J. include high-end RB2 or bust, so I'd be targeting him as a RB2/RB3 in drafts. Duke Johnson, who will slot in behind David on the depth chart, will be a fine handcuff or late-round selection in most re-drafts.

8. Arizona Cardinals (134)

Notable additions: Eno Benjamin

Notable losses: David Johnson

Breakdown: The departure of David Johnson leaves Kenyan Drake as the unquestioned featured back in Arizona. Drake averaged more than 18 touches and over 18 fantasy points per game during his time in the desert last season, and he doesn't have any real threats to his backfield touches heading into 2020. In an offense that is sure to put up a boatload of points, Drake has top-10 potential at the position. Chase Edmonds will slot in behind Drake on the depth chart and makes for a nice handcuff.

9. Detroit Lions (131)

Notable additions: Chase Daniel, D'Andre Swift

Notable losses: Jeff Driskel, J.D. McKissic

Breakdown: The Lions have cut loose McKissic, C.J. Anderson, Paul Perkins and Tra Carson, leaving the top spot on the depth chart to a battle between incumbent Kerryon Johnson and the rookie, Swift. The smart money is on Swift, who was a second-round pick in the NFL draft and is projected to be a three-down back at the next level. Johnson won't go down without a fight, but his lack of durability in two pro seasons is cause for concern. Swift projects as a RB2/RB3 in most re-drafts, while Johnson will be worth more of a late-round selection with flex starter appeal (at best).

10. Las Vegas Raiders (114)

Notable additions: Marcus Mariota, Lynn Bowden, Devontae Booker

Notable losses: Mike Glennon, DeAndre Washington

Breakdown: The addition of Mariota could mean a quarterback battle is inevitable in Las Vegas. While Derek Carr is still the favorite, don't be surprised if Mariota makes meaningful starts in 2020. Neither player is worth more than a late flier (Carr ahead of Mariota). Josh Jacobs should easily lead the Vegas backfield in touches, but whether or not he plays a bigger role in the passing game could mean the difference between a good season and a great one. While Raiders GM Mike Mayock has expressed a desire for Jacobs to become more of a pass catcher, the Raiders added rookie Lynn Bowden and free agent Devonate Booker to a backfield that already included pass catcher Jalen Richard. Regardless, Jacobs as RB1/RB2 potential.

11. Tennessee Titans (103)

Notable additions: Darrynton Evans

Notable losses: Marcus Mariota, Dion Lewis

Breakdown: The departure of Mariota leaves the Titans with Ryan Tannehill (and not much else) at quarterback. At this point, Logan Woodside and rookie Cole McDonald will battle for No. 2 duties. At running back, the departure of Lewis leaves the No. 2 role behind Derrick Henry wide open. The most likely candidate to fill that spot is Evans, who was picked in the third round of the NFL draft. Evans is worth a late rounder and could end up having some value if Henry were to miss any time due to injuries.

12. Indianapolis Colts (48)

Notable additions: Philip Rivers, Jacob Eason, Jonathan Taylor

Notable losses: Brian Hoyer, Jonathan Williams

Breakdown: The Colts backfield will have a new look with Rivers under center and Taylor the projected starter at running back. Rivers could bring back QB2 value as a matchup-based starter behind what is one of the league's best offensive lines. The big question mark is in the backfield rotation, as Taylor projects to be the lead runner but must contend with incumbents Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines. A three-headed backfield monster is possible, and Mack won't go quietly after he posted his best statistical year in the NFL. At this point, I'd project Taylor as a RB2/RB3 with upside while Mack will be worth more of a late-round selection in re-drafts.

13. Seattle Seahawks (45)

Notable additions: DeeJay Dallas

Notable losses: C.J. Prosise, Marshawn Lynch

Breakdown: The Seahawks backfield situation is in a state of flux, as both Chris Carson (hip) and Rashaad Penny (knee) are coming off injuries. Carson is projected to be back in time for Week 1, however, so he's the clear-cut top fantasy option. His true value remains to be seen though, as Seattle offered a contract to Devonta Freeman and was reportedly interested in Carlos Hyde. At this point, Carson has RB2/RB3 appeal. Dallas could wind up seeing a bigger role if Penny's return is delayed and the team can't land a veteran, but at this point he's just a late rounder in re-drafts.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (28)

Notable additions: Joe Burrow, Samaje Perine

Notable losses: Andy Dalton

Breakdown: The Bengals will hand over the reins of the offense to Burrow, who replaces Dalton as the new franchise quarterback. He's worth a late rounder in re-drafts. The running back situation remains the same, as Joe Mixon will be the bell cow with Giovani Bernard behind him on the depth chart. Mixon will be worth a top-15 overall pick in all 2020 re-drafts.

15. Chicago Bears (20)

Notable additions: Nick Foles

Notable losses: Chase Daniel, Mike Davis

Breakdown: The quarterback battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Foles won't have a huge fantasy impact, as the eventual winner won't be worth more than a late rounder. The backfield will continued to be led by David Montgomery, who could end up being a decent draft bargain coming off what was a disappointing rookie season. He's being drafted as a flex starter in most leagues, but Montgomery has RB2 potential. Tarik Cohen will continue to play a big role in the passing game and warrants a mid-to late-rounder.

16. Green Bay Packers (18)

Notable additions: Jordan Love, A.J. Dillon

Notable losses: None

Breakdown: The addition of Love means a changing of the guard is coming, but it won't happen in 2020. As a result, you can expect Aaron Rodgers to be projected as a low-end QB1 (weird to write that). Aaron Jones will continue to lead the backfield charge, but regression is coming in the touchdown department. Jamaal Williams will remain second on the depth chart, but Dillon figures to see some work as a rookie (not enough to put a huge dent into Jones' value, though). Look for Jones to be a top-15 pick in re-drafts, while most of Dillon's value will be held in dynasty leagues.

T-17. Kansas City Chiefs (12)

Notable additions: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DeAndre Washington

Notable losses: Matt Moore, LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware

Breakdown: The big change in the Chiefs backfield comes with the addition of Edwards-Helaire, who will push Damien Williams for the top spot on the depth chart. The rookie is going far ahead of Williams in re-drafts, though, as he has the potential to be a top-15 back across the board. At this point, Williams is worth more of a mid- to late-round selection.

T-17. New England Patriots (12)

Notable additions: Brian Hoyer

Notable losses: Tom Brady, James Develin

Breakdown: The departure of Brady means the Patriots will likely go with Jarrett Stidham as their new starting quarterback. His value will be limited to two-quarterback and superflex leagues, however. Sony Michel will continue to lead this backfield in carries, but he'll be negligent in the pass attack with James White still on the roster. Rex Burkhead will also mix in, but he's the least valuable back in this rotation for fantasy fans. Damien Harris remains in the mix too, but he's a dynasty stash for now.

19. Carolina Panthers (9)

Notable additions: Teddy Bridgewater

Notable losses: Cam Newton, Kyle Allen

Breakdown: The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina, as the team added Bridgewater to take over as their new No. 1 quarterback. He'll be worth a late rounder as a QB2 in re-drafts. The backfield will remain the same as in 2019, with Christian McCaffrey dominating the touches while Reggie Bonnafon, Jordan Scarlett and Mike Davis fight for scraps behind him.

T-20. Baltimore Ravens (0)

Notable additions: J.K. Dobbins

Notable losses: None

Breakdown: Mark Ingram was one of the top running backs in fantasy last season, but he's entering his age-30 campaign and the Ravens added big time competition in the form of Dobbins. As a result, Ingram has fallen back into the flex starter range while Dobbins is moving into the middle to late rounds of most re-drafts. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are also in the mix, but neither will be worth more than a late flier with Dobbins now in the backfield conversation. Expect a committee to emerge in 2020.

T-20. Minnesota Vikings (0)

Notable additions: None

Notable losses: None

Breakdown: The Vikings backfield will remain the same as in 2019, with Dalvin Cook leading the charge. He's a top-five pick in most re-drafts. Alexander Mattison will be one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football, so he'll be worth a late-round selection across the re-draft landscape.

T-20. Pittsburgh Steelers (0)

Notable additions: Anthony McFarland

Notable losses: None

Breakdown: James Conner is entering a contract year and figures to be the lead back for the Steelers. Whether or not he is can be a featured back remains to be seen, however, as Conner has dealt with injuries over the last two years. That's been baked into his ADP, which has fallen compared to 2019. In fact, he's now a back end RB2 who might be had as a flex starter in smaller leagues. McFarland will battle Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels for depth chart positioning, but the rookie will be worth a late flier.

23. Atlanta Falcons (-1)

Notable additions: Todd Gurley

Notable losses: Devonta Freeman

Breakdown: The Falcons backfield will have a new look with the addition of Gurley, who takes over a projected featured role for OC Dirk Koetter. Gurley is just 25 years old, but there are questions about the health of his knees and whether or not he can handle a full workload. As a result, Gurley figures to fall into the top half of RB2s in most re-drafts. Ito Smith, who is coming off a neck injury, will compete with Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison for depth chart positioning behind Gurley in camp.

24. New Orleans Saints (-2)

Notable additions: Ty Montgomery

Notable losses: Teddy Bridgewater

Breakdown: The Saints added Jameis Winston to back up Drew Brees, giving them one of the most fantasy friendly quarterback situations in the NFL. The backfield will continue to be led by Alvin Kamara, who should rebound after what was a disappointing 2019 campaign. Latavius Murray will once again be a top handcuff with some potential standalone value as a flex starter based on the matchups. Montgomery won't have much draft appeal.

25. Cleveland Browns (-15)

Notable additions: Case Keenum, Andy Janovich

Notable losses: None

Breakdown: Keenum was added to back up Baker Mayfield, who is in a good spot to rebound after a poor 2019 season. The backfield will remain the same, however, as Nick Chubb will start with Kareem Hunt seeing work as a pass catcher. Chubb's points, touches, yards and touchdowns all declined once Hunt return to the gridiron, so fantasy fans might want to pass on him until the second round. Hunt projects to have standalone value as a fantasy flex starter in the offense of new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

26. Dallas Cowboys (-33)

Notable additions: Andy Dalton

Notable losses: Cooper Rush

Breakdown: The Cowboys upgraded their backup quarterback from Rush to Dalton, but the backfield didn't change otherwise. Ezekiel Elliott will remain the lead back and a top-three pick in fantasy re-drafts, while Tony Pollard will continue his role as a backup and valuable fantasy handcuff.

27. New York Giants (-66)

Notable additions: Colt McCoy, Dion Lewis

Notable losses: Eli Manning, Javorius Allen

Breakdown: For the first time in a long time, the Giants backfield won't include Eli Manning. Instead, sleeper Daniel Jones will continue his role as the new franchise quarterback with McCoy backing him up. Saquon Barkley will remain the offensive centerpiece and will be a top-three pick in most re-drafts. Lewis will compete with Wayne Gallman to be the No. 2 back, though the former is the favorite and has some late-round appeal.

28. New York Jets (-68)

Notable additions: Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine

Notable losses: Bilal Powell, Ty Montgomery

Breakdown: The Jets added Gore to a backfield led by Le'Veon Bell a season ago. Bell, who was the latest to fall curse to Adam Gase's offense, is now seen as a middling RB2 whose ceiling has certainly shrunk. Gore, despite his extended age, will no doubt see his share of carries but isn't worth more than a late flier in deeper leagues. Perine's value in re-drafts took a hit when the Jets added Gore, so he's mostly a dynasty option.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (-77)

Notable additions: Mike Glennon, Chris Thompson

Notable losses: Nick Foles

Breakdown: The biggest backfield move the Jaguars made during the offseason was the addition of Thompson, who could put a dent into Leonard Fournette's chances as a pass catcher. In fact, he could be hard pressed to catch 40 passes after hauling in 76 a season ago. Still, Fournette remains a risk-reward No. 2 back in fantasy leagues, while Thompson is worth a late rounder in PPR formats. Ryqell Armstead would see an increase in value if Fournette were to miss time due to injuries, making him a decent handcuff.

30. Washington Redskins (-153)

Notable additions: Kyle Allen, Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic

Notable losses: Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, Chris Thompson, Wendell Smallwood

Breakdown: The Redskins added Allen to compete with Dwayne Haskins during camp, though the latter is a heavy favorite to win the starting job. The backfield is crowded (to say the least), as incumbents Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson will compete for work with newbies Gibson, Barber and McKissic. Guice clearly has the most upside from a fantasy perspective, but injuries have slowed his rise to stardom. He'll be worth a middle to late rounder in re-drafts, while Peterson and Gibson warrant late-round picks.

31. Denver Broncos (-191)

Notable additions: Jeff Driskel, Melvin Gordon

Notable losses: Joe Flacco, Devontae Booker, Andy Janovich

Breakdown: Gordon was the biggest addition to Denver's backfield, as he'll come in and take over the top spot on the depth chart. He won't be viewed as a RB1, however, as Phillip Lindsay looms as a potential thorn in his statistical side. The Broncos also have Royce Freeman in the mix, so a committee of sorts is possible. I'd project Gordon as a high RB2 and worth a top-50 overall selection, with Lindsay having some standalone flex value when the matchup is favorable. He'll be worth a late-round choice.

32. Miami Dolphins (-197)

Notable additions: Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Howard, Matt Breida

Notable losses: Kenyan Drake, Samaje Perine

Breakdown: The selection of Tagovailoa means the end of the Ryan Fitzpatrick "era" is coming soon. Neither quarterback is worth more than a late flier, because neither is guaranteed significant starts. The Dolphins are upside down in a big way in terms of backfield touches, but the number is deceiving. Drake is no longer on the roster, and guys like Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskins aren't going to see nearly the same touch share with Howard and Breida on the roster. In fact, that's the lone duo worth a sniff in fantasy drafts. Howard figures to be the early-down and goal-line favorite for coach Brian Flores, while Breida will be the pass-catching, home run hitter out of the backfield. Both backs could have flex starter value, but the committee could be tough for owners to figure.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame.