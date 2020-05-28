Michael Fabiano's 2020 Targets Breakdown

The NFL's offseason has been, well, interesting to say the least. It's seen a lot of free-agent movement, big trades, a "virtual" NFL draft during which time depth charts have changed across the league. So, which offenses have seen the biggest transformations, and who figures to benefit or suffer in terms of offensive opportunities as a result? Well, this is your one-stop shop for all of the answers you have for those exact questions.

Below is a list of all 32 NFL team, ranked in order of the squads with the most available targets (running backs, wide receivers, tight ends) compared to 2019 rosters down to the teams with the least. So, teams on the positive side have targets available, while those on the negative side will field crowded situations that could cause headaches for fantasy owners. Keep these numbers in mind when you're drafting your 2020 fantasy teams!

1. Atlanta Falcons (151)

Notable additions: Todd Gurley, Hayden Hurst, Laquon Treadwell

Notable losses: Devonta Freeman, Mohamed Sanu, Austin Hooper

Breakdown: Freeman and Hooper leave behind a combined 167 targets in the Falcons' offense, which is good news for Gurley and Hurst. If Gurley can see an increase in the 49 targets (31 catches) he saw last season, the veteran could end up being a better RB2 for fantasy fans. As for Hurst, he has big-time sleeper appeal with plenty of opportunities available in the absence of Hooper. The total available targets is also good news, of course, for Julio Jones and especially Calvin Ridley, heading into 2020 drafts.

2. Dallas Cowboys (150)

Notable additions: CeeDee Lamb

Notable losses: Randall Cobb, Jason Witten

Breakdown: The departure of Cobb and Witten opened up 166 total targets for the 2020 roster, which is good news for the likes of Lamb and Blake Jarwin. The number of targets Lamb can absorb is the biggest question mark in this passing game. The top wideout prospect in the 2020 class, Lamb could eat into Gallup's targets (especially if Gallup continues to deal with drops). At this point, Lamb will be picked as a WR4 in most re-drafts. Jarwin figures to see an uptick in targets too, making him a nice option as a No. 2 fantasy tight end at some point at the end of your 2020 drafts.

T-3. Green Bay Packers (126)

Notable additions: A.J. Dillon, Devin Funchess

Notable losses: Geronimo Allison, Jimmy Graham

Breakdown: To the surprise of a lot of Packers and NFL fans, the Packers lost 131 targets (Jimmy Graham, Geronimo Allison) but didn't add a single pass catcher in free agency or the draft. That means in increase in chances for the likes of Allen Lazard, Marques Valdes-Scantling and deep sleeper Jace Sternberger. Lazard might be the biggest beneficiary of the team's lack of movement in terms of adding pass catchers to the arsenal of Aaron Rodgers. He's a viable WR4/WR5 in most traditional re-drafts.

T-3. Los Angeles Rams (126)

Notable additions: Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, Brycen Hopkins

Notable losses: Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks

Breakdown: The departure of Gurley and the trade that sent Cooks to Houston opened up 122 targets in the Rams' pass attack. The biggest winner could be Josh Reynolds, who figures to move up to third on the depth chart behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. The rookie Jefferson will also compete for targets, but he's more of a dynasty league option. Jared Goff threw to his backs just 8.5% of the time a season ago, so the eventual winner of the Akers-Darrell Henderson-Malcolm Brown backfield battle is unlikely to make a massive impact as a pass catcher. Akers is the favorite to take the top spot on the depth chart, but his ceiling would suffer in a committee.

5. New York Jets (114)

Notable additions: Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine, Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims

Notable losses: Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell, Robby Anderson, Demaryius Thomas

Breakdown: The majority of the Jets' lost targets came when Anderson (96) signed with the Panthers. Perriman is likely to eat up a lot of those opportunities, but the journeyman wideout won't be worth more than a late rounder as a WR4/WR5. Rookie Denzel Mims is also in the mix and is certainly a player to watch once we get into camps in the summer months.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (106)

Notable additions: Jalen Reagor, Marquise Goodwin, John Hightower, Quez Watkins

Notable losses: Jordan Howard, Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles, Nelson Agholor

Breakdown: The Eagles might have the sixth-most available targets, but there are a lot of mouths to feed. Agholor left behind the most targets (70), but Philadelphia added three rookies, including Reagor, and Goodwin to a roster that already has incumbent wide receivers Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Oh, and let's not forget their two talented tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. At this point, Jeffery, Jackson and Reagor are the most worthwhile Philadelphia fantasy wideouts, though the latter will need injuries in 2020 or a full year under his belt before he makes any sort of significant fantasy impact.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (106)

Notable additions: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Tyler Johnson, Rob Gronkowski

Notable losses: Peyton Barber, Breshad Perriman

Breakdown: Perriman's departure opened up 69 targets in the pass attack, but the Bucs rank in terms of available targets is deceiving. That's because Gronkowski didn't play last season, so he counted for zero added targets. If we look back to his 2018 totals, Gronkowski would have counted for 72 added targets and left the Bucs with just 34 available to the 2020 roster. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate also in the mix, well, let's just say that Tom Brady will have plenty of great options in the pass attack. Barber's departure opens up 24 targets, which is a decent chunk for Vaughn or Ronald Jones to earn out of the backfield.

8. Tennessee Titans (101)

Notable additions: Darrynton Evans

Notable losses: Dion Lewis, Tajae Sharpe, Delanie Walker

Breakdown: The Titans lost small target portions when the team parted ways with Lewis, Sharpe and Walker. Fantasy fans are hoping that A.J. Brown absorbs at least some of those opportunities, as he'll need more than the 84 targets he had as a rookie to take the next step to fantasy stardom. Jonnu Smith figures to see a nice uptick in targets with Walker out of the mix, so he's now on the radar as a potential upside TE2 in the late rounds.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (92)

Notable additions: Joshua Kelley

Notable losses: Melvin Gordon, Travis Benjamin, Dontrelle Inman

Breakdown: The departure of Gordon opened 55 targets out of the backfield, so Austin Ekeler should have more than his share of chances to retain RB1/RB2 value. Kelley will battle with Justin Jackson for the second spot on the depth chart in a competition fantasy fans need to watch. The Chargers didn't add any impact pass catchers, so Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry should remain heavily involved. The question is, who will start more games at quarterback between Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert? It's hard to drop Allen too far since his target share should remain a hefty one, but the departure of Philip Rivers does affect his draft value.

10. Indianapolis Colts (88)

Notable additions: Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Trey Burton

Notable losses: Devin Funchess, Chester Rogers, Dontrelle Inman, Eric Ebron

Breakdown: The Colts lost most of their targets in the departure of Ebron (52), but Funchess, Rogers and Inman are also no longer on the roster. That means good things for Pittman Jr., as the rookie figures to slot in as the No. 2 wideout behind T.Y. Hilton. He's worth a late-round look in re-drafts. Ebron's departure could mean more chances for Jack Doyle, and we all know Rivers like to throw to his tight ends. Burton is also in the mix, but he needs to avoid injuries to make any kind of fantasy impact.

11. New York Giants (87)

Notable additions: Dion Lewis

Notable losses: Javorius Allen, Cody Latimer, Rhett Ellison

Breakdown: The trio of Latimer, Fowler and Ellison accounted for 106 of the team's lost targets, and none of them were overly valuable in fantasy leagues. Since the G-Men didn't make an major additions to their pass attack, incumbents like Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and sleeper Darius Slayton figure to benefit the most. Levine Toilolo isn't much of a pass catcher, so Evan Engram should eat as long as he's on the gridiron.

12. San Francisco 49ers (82)

Notable additions: Brandon Aiyuk, Travis Benjamin

Notable losses: Matt Breida, Emmanuel Sanders, Marquise Goodwin

Breakdown: The departure of Sanders opened up 53 targets in the Niners' pass attack, which is good news for Deebo Samuel. He'll enter the 2020 season as a massive breakout candidate. Aiyuk has a shot to earn a strong role as a rookie too, making him a very worthwhile late rounder. Breida held a 8.5% target share out of the backfield, so Raheem Mostert and/or Tevin Coleman should see a small uptick in pass-catching opportunities.

13. Minnesota Vikings (76)

Notable additions: Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, K.J. Osborn

Notable losses: Stefon Diggs, Laquon Treadwell

Breakdown: The trade that sent Diggs to the Bills opened up 94 targets in the Vikings' pass attack, which creates a chance for Jefferson to make an immediate impact. In fact, he'll almost certainly slot into the No. 2 wideout spot in Minnesota behind Adam Thielen. He's clearly on the WR4/WR5 radar in re-drafts. With only Sharpe and Olabisi Johnson in the mix for targets at the position, Jefferson is in a great spot ahead of 2020.

14. Baltimore Ravens (72)

Notable additions: J.K. Dobbins, Devin Duvernay

Notable losses: Seth Roberts, Hayden Hurst

Breakdown: The Ravens lost both Hurst and Roberts, which opened up 72 targets in 2020. This should mean more opportunities for Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown, but Miles Boykin and Duvernay will also be in the mix. Neither will be worth more than a late rounder in re-drafts, though.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (64)

Notable additions: Samaje Perine, Tee Higgins

Notable losses: Tyler Eifert

Breakdown: The Bengals have 64 available targets based on the 2019 totals, but remember that A.J. Green didn't play a single down. He averaged 8.5 targets over nine games in 2018, so the Bengals will actually be upside down in this category. When you also consider that John Ross missed time due to injuries, and the Bengals added Higgins in the draft, suddenly the team has quite a crowd at the wide receiver position. Green is the top option in fantasy land, albeit at a discounted price because of his injury woes over the last two years. Tyler Boyd will follow closely behind in drafts, and there's a chance he could actually lead the team in targets if Green can't stay out of the trainer's room. As for Higgins, he's unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact until 2021 when Green becomes a free agent. Still, the Clemson product will be worth a late choice in re-drafts.

16. New England Patriots (61)

Notable additions: Marqise Lee, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene

Notable losses: Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Ben Watson

Breakdown: The Patriots will look a whole lot different on offense with Tom Brady no longer on the roster. Their top wideout will remain Julian Edelman, but there are plenty of question marks behind him. Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry will also have late-round appeal in re-drafts, though the former has a much higher ceiling. The tight end position is unlikely to offer very much for fantasy fans, but Matt LaCosse and Devin Asiasi are the mostly likely players to make any kind of impact ahead of next season.

17. Miami Dolphins (30)

Notable additions: Jordan Howard, Matt Breida

Notable losses: Kenyan Drake

Breakdown: The Dolphins' biggest loss came during the 2019 regular season, when the team traded Drake to Arizona. Since then, Miami hasn't added a true impact player. As a result, DeVante Parker should once again lead the team in targets. He'll be a borderline WR2/WR3 in re-drafts. The team will also lean on Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki, who both have sleeper appeal on some level. In the backfield, the 54 targets left behind are likely to go to Brieda and to some degree, Howard. Both backs could have standalone flex value based on the matchups during the regular season.

18. Detroit Lions (12)

Notable additions: D'Andre Swift, Geronimo Allison

Notable losses: J.D. McKissic

Breakdown: Detroit's pass attack will look much like it did in 2019 with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and T.J. Hockenson leading the targets charge. I would expect Hockenson's target share to rise in his second NFL season, making him a potential late-round value. Allison, the former Green Bay Packer, will be fourth on the wideout depth chart with Danny Amendola also in the mix. The biggest edition to the Lions offense was Swift, who will battle Kerryon Johnson to be the team's top running back. McKissic left behind 42 targets, and Swift was one of the better pass-catching backs in the 2020 class. The rookie will be on the RB2/RB3 radar in re-drafts.

T-19. Arizona Cardinals (1)

Notable additions: Eno Benjamin, DeAndre Hopkins

Notable losses: David Johnson

Breakdown: The Cardinals made a huge splash on the trade market, adding Hopkins from Houston. That addition alone created a logjam of targets in the pass attack. Hopkins will no doubt see 150-plus targets on his new team, so the ceilings of Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and Andy Isabella will no doubt be compromised. Kirk is the best of the bunch, but he's a WR3/WR4 in 10-team leagues. In the backfield, Drake will play a true featured role and should absorb a good portion of Johnson's 47 targets. Drake has a serious shot to finish the season as a top-10 fantasy runner.

T-19. New Orleans Saints (1)

Notable additions: Ty Montgomery, Emmanuel Sanders, Adam Trautman

Notable losses: Ted Ginn Jr.

Breakdown: The Saints added Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason, and he's likely to eat up Ginn's targets and earn even more ... maybe at the expense of Tre'Quan Smith's share in 2020. Sanders will be a WR3/WR4 in most re-drafts. Montgomery was added for depth purposes and shouldn't put a dent into the opportunities of either Alvin Kamara or Latavius Murray.

T-19. Pittsburgh Steelers (1)

Notable additions: Anthony McFarland, Chase Claypool, Eric Ebron

Notable losses: Donte Moncrief, Nick Vannett

Breakdown: The Steelers didn't lose any players of significance in the offseason, but the team did add McFarland, Claypool and Ebron. While JuJu Smith-Schuster and Dionate Johnson are the two top fantasy options in Pittsburgh's pass attack, James Washington and Claypool will also be worth a late rounder in re-drafts. Ebron should take over as the top tight end on the roster, though the presence of Vance McDonald will put somewhat of a dent into his target share. The backfield will continue to be led by James Conner, so McFarland will compete with Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels for snaps and touches behind him. I like the rookie as a late rounder.

22. Washington Redskins (-1)

Notable additions: Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Thaddeus Moss

Notable losses: Chris Thompson, Paul Richardson, Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis

Breakdown: The Redskins might be slightly upside down in terms of targets based on 2019 totals, but there are actually a lot of opportunities up for grabs in the offense. Terry McLaurin will continue to be the top option in the pass attack, but the battle for targets behind him will be a worthwhile watch this summer. Stevens Sims Jr., Kelvin Harmon and Trey Quinn will be the top options to earn more chances, though none of the trio have more than late-round flier appeal in re-drafts. At tight end, Jeremy Sprinkle and Thaddeus Moss will battle it out for the targets left behind by Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. The backfield is crowded to say the least, but watch out for Gibson. The rookie is a dual-threat athlete who could earn a nice role in the offense as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

23. Kansas City Chiefs (-3)

Notable additions: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DeAndre Washington, Ricky Seals-Jones

Notable losses: LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware

Breakdown: The biggest offseason addition for the Chiefs came in the backfield with the addition of Edwards-Helaire. A tremendous pass catcher, the rookie figures to absorb a good percentage of the 41 targets left behind by McCoy and Spencer Ware. The Glyde will join Damien Williams in the backfield and should post at least 50 catches in his first NFL year.

24. Carolina Panthers (-31)

Notable additions: Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts

Notable losses: Greg Olsen

Breakdown: The Panthers' biggest loss this offseason was Olsen, who left for the Great Northwest. That will open up 81 targets in the passing game, some of which will be absorbed by deep sleeper Ian Thomas. He's worth a late-rounder in re-drafts. At wide receiver, Anderson is a good bet to eat up most of the targets left behind by Jarius Wright (58) and Chris Hogan (15). With D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel in the pass attack, however, it's tough to see Anderson putting up big numbers on a consistent basis in the Panthers' offense. I consider him more of a WR4/WR5 in most re-drafts.

25. Houston Texans (-35)

Notable additions: David Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb

Notable losses: Carlos Hyde, DeAndre Hopkins

Breakdown: The Texans traded Hopkins and added Cooks and Cobb to a passing game that will look quite different in 2020. The biggest question: Who will absorb most of the 150 targets Nuk left behind? Cooks is the first name that comes to mind, but he's been anything but durable in recent seasons. Unfortunately, you can say the same thing about Cobb, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, so none of Houston's top wideouts come with guarantees. At this point, I'd consider Cooks a WR3 with Fuller a WR4 and Cobb a WR4/WR5.

26. Cleveland Browns (-63)

Notable additions: Andy Janovich, Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant

Notable losses: Antonio Callaway, Ricky Seals-Jones

Breakdown: The biggest offseason addition to the Browns' passing game is Hooper, who brings over 97 targets from a season ago. That's the reason Cleveland is upside down in that department. Also, adding Hooper to a roster that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and a pass-catching runner in Kareem Hunt means there's a lot of mouths to feed. Also keep this in mind ... while it's a small sample size, no wideout has averaged more than 14.5 points per game in Kevin Stefanki's offense. That was Stefon Diggs, in three games, at the end of the 2018 season. With a ton of talent and an offense that needs to prove it can feed an elite wide receiver, even a talent like OBJ comes with some statistical questions.

27. Seattle Seahawks (-57)

Notable additions: Carlos Hyde, DeeJay Dallas, Phillip Dorsett, Greg Olsen

Notable losses: C.J. Prosise, Josh Gordon, Jaron Brown, Nick Vannett

Breakdown: Seattle made two big additions to their passing game in Olsen and Dorsett. With Will Dissly coming off another injury, Olsen is a good bet to open the season as the team's top tight end. In fantasy terms, though, he'll be worth just a late rounder as a No. 2 option. Dorsett will be the third wideout behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, so he won't see enough targets to make a consistent fantasy impact. Gordon could wind up back on the roster at some point, but for now he's suspended indefinitely.

28. Buffalo Bills (-60)

Notable additions: Zack Moss, Stefon Diggs

Notable losses: Frank Gore, Zay Jones

Breakdown: The addition of Diggs is the reason Buffalo is upside down in the targets department, as the team lost just 34 targets (Gore, Jones) from their 2019 roster. Still, Diggs should see an increase in the 94 chances he saw a season ago. That means John Brown (115 targets) and/or Cole Beasley (105) will suffer in terms of opportunities in the pass attack. At this point, Diggs is a borderline WR2/WR3 while Brown comes in as a WR4/WR5, which is down from the numbers he posted as the team's No. 1 last year.

29. Chicago Bears (-64)

Notable additions: Ted Ginn, Jr., Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet

Notable losses: Mike Davis, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton

Breakdown: The Bears added three tight ends in the offseason, a list that includes Graham, Kmet and Demetrius Harris. Graham is the lone member of the trio with re-draft value, and even that's limited to deeper leagues. Ginn will come in and fill the role Gabriel leaves behind, but the two main targets in the pass attack will remain Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. A-Rob is a low-end WR1 in fantasy leagues, while Miller has breakout potential and could be a nice draft bargain in the middle to late rounds.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (-65)

Notable additions: Chris Thompson, Laviska Shenault, Tyler Eifert

Notable losses: Marqise Lee, Nick O'Leary, Geoff Swaim

Breakdown: The Jaguars are down three tight ends off last year's roster (Geoff Swaim, Seth DeValve, Nick O'Leary), leaving a combined 49 targets available. Eifert should absorb most of those, if he can avoid the nagging injuries that have dogged him during his career. He's worth a late rounder, at best. The release of Lee, who missed most of last season, leaves Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley and Shenault all battling for targets behind No. 1 wideout D.J. Chark. None of the trio is worth more than a late pick. At running back, the Jaguars added Thompson and his 5.3 targets-per-game average from 2019. His presence means a likely death blow for the reception totals of Leonard Fournette, who caught a bananas 76 passes a season ago. Still, the LSU product will remain a high-end RB2 in most re-drafts.

31. Denver Broncos (-66)

Notable additions: Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Albert Okwuegbunam

Notable losses: Devonate Booker, Andy Janovich, Emmanuel Sanders

Breakdown: The Broncos rank next to last in available targets, and for good reason. The most targeted player lost (Sanders) was traded last season, and the team added Jeudy, Hamler and Okwuegbunam to an offense that also fields incumbents Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant. That's good news for Drew Lock, but it could bad news for fantasy owners trying to sort out the target share. Sutton remains the best of the bunch, but don't be surprised if Jeudy pushes for second in targets among Denver wideouts.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (-106)

Notable additions: Lynn Bowden, Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Nelson Agholor, Jason Witten

Notable losses: DeAndre Washington

Breakdown: Las Vegas added a bunch of playmakers in the draft, including Ruggs, the first wideout picked in the 2020 NFL Draft. The team also drafted Edwards and Bowden and picked up Agholor and Witten during free agency. Add them to incumbents Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and breakout star Darren Waller, and you can see why the Raiders are so far upside in the targets department. This situation puts a ceiling on most of their pass catchers, aside from Waller, so fantasy fans should be drafting for talent and upside. Ruggs and Edwards would certainly fit the bill.